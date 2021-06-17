Heather Henson's Handmade Puppet Dreams Announces 2021 Film Micro-Commissions

Handmade Puppet Dreams and IBEX Puppetry have announced recipients of their 2021 Film Micro-Commissions. Inspired by the continued success of the Los Angeles Guild of Puppetry's 48 Hour Puppet Film Project and building on the communities formed by the 2020 Micro-Commission cohort and participants of the Puppet Filmmaking workshop series, Handmade Puppet Dreams is launching this second series of micro-commissions.

"The 2020 cohort came together as this great little community when we all needed that kind of connection. Their diverse artistic backgrounds created a rich creative environment from which a remarkable collection of films grew. " said Executive Producer Heather Henson. "With this year's program we want to further nurture the creativity of our new cohort of puppeteers and filmmakers as they create quarantine-friendly, short, original, puppet films at home. We can't wait to see what comes from our 2021 artists."

Recipients of the 2021 Micro-Commissions are: Adnan Hussain, Chamindika Wanduragala, Charlotte Lily Gaspard, Dan Luce, Jaime Sunwoo, The Boxcutter Collective, Linda Wingerter, and Sifiso Mabena. In addition to a small amount of funds, filmmakers will receive on-going educational resources, and participate in a two-day puppet filmmaking workshop intensive.

Films made as part of the 2020 Micro-Commission are currently available for screening as part of Handmade Puppet Dreams new Dreamscape and family-friendly Kidscape collections. Contact film@ibexpuppetry for more information.

A part of Heather Henson's IBEX Puppetry, Handmade Puppet Dreams is a film series that promotes independent artists exploring their handmade craft specifically for the screen. Focusing on real-time puppetry, these films allow artists to build their vision and breathe life into their dreams. Expanding upon Heather Henson's groundwork, Handmade Puppet Dreams is led by Producer Alex U. Griffin and Micro-Commissions Co-Producer Jessica Simon.

Founded in 2004, Handmade Puppet Dreams now includes seven main volumes of films, two volumes for families, and many unique collections. Select films are currently available for streaming on Amazon and HBO Max. Handmade Puppet Dreams and IBEX Puppetry are projects of Green Feather, a newly formed non-profit dedicated to promoting health and healing for the planet through the fine art of puppetry.

Learn more at www.handmadepuppetdreams.com.