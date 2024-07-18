Harlem Honors the Legacy of Kool DJ Red Alert in Sculpture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West Harlem Art Fund, NY Artist Equity Association and NY Women Chamber of Commerce will present artist Sherwin Banfield and his sculpture YEAA-a-a-a- a-ah! to Montefiore Park honoring the Harlem legend Kool DJ Red Alert. This work of art is apart of Harlem Sculpture Gardens, the largest outdoor public art exhibition in Harlem's history.

The sculpture is a mix of Cast WinterStone, Stainless Steel, Steel, Resin, Cement, Wood, Audio & Lighting with a Solar Power System. It's 7.5' in height, 3.5' in width, 3.5' in length and weighs 800 lbs.

Guest speakers include: Deputy Borough President Keisha Sutton-James;

Kendal Henry, Assistant Commissioner, Public Art at the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs;

Councilman Shaun Abreu, District 7;

Cynthia Smith, Programming Director, WBLS-FM Radio,

Sean Williams Co-Founder/Program Lead/Curator of OSD/SOLEcial Studies Community Academy;

Lawrence Ben Miles, Business Assistant and Outreach Specialist, New York Women's Chamber of Commerce;

Moses Hendrix, Owner of General Hat Shop and member of NYWCC