Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere). The music director for the evening's performance is Anessa Marie.

They are joined by previously announced performers Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Amber Iman (Goddess, Lempicka), Nasia Thomas (Six), and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid).

As previously announced, Prospect Theater Company's Spring Gala will honor four extraordinary members of the theatre community with the second annual Muse Awards: legendary actor and activist George Takei; educator and Tony & Grammy Award nominee Michael McElroy, Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; theater education leader Jim Hoare, Executive Vice President of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and composer, lyricist, music producer, and activist Georgia Stitt.

The Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Gold Mountain) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King); and will feature presenters including Tony & Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance), Glen Pannell, and Molly Smith (Artistic Director of Tony Award-winning Arena Stage).

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year's Muse Award recipients.

Prospect's Board Gala Committee Co-Chairs include Jane Abramson, Tira Harpaz, and Jason Ma.

To reserve tickets for the Spring Gala, please visit ProspectTheater.org.