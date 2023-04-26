Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala

Prospect Theater Company's Spring Gala will honor four extraordinary members of the theatre community with the second annual Muse Awards.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Hannah Elless, Julia Murney, Allie Trimm And More Join Prospect Theater Company's Spring 2023 Gala

Prospect Theater Company has announced the performers for their annual Spring Gala, being held Monday, May 1st at The Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street): Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Julia Murney (Baby, The Wild Party), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Genesis Adelia Collado (Prospect's Notes From Now), Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), Matthew McGloin (Prospect's The Hello Girls), and Miyuki Miyagi (Allegiance, West Coast Premiere). The music director for the evening's performance is Anessa Marie.

They are joined by previously announced performers Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Amber Iman (Goddess, Lempicka), Nasia Thomas (Six), and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid).

As previously announced, Prospect Theater Company's Spring Gala will honor four extraordinary members of the theatre community with the second annual Muse Awards: legendary actor and activist George Takei; educator and Tony & Grammy Award nominee Michael McElroy, Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices; theater education leader Jim Hoare, Executive Vice President of Theatrical Rights Worldwide; and composer, lyricist, music producer, and activist Georgia Stitt.

The Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Gold Mountain) and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King); and will feature presenters including Tony & Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance), Glen Pannell, and Molly Smith (Artistic Director of Tony Award-winning Arena Stage).

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and entertainment from special guests in celebration of this year's Muse Award recipients.

Prospect's Board Gala Committee Co-Chairs include Jane Abramson, Tira Harpaz, and Jason Ma.

To reserve tickets for the Spring Gala, please visit ProspectTheater.org.






Related Stories
Photos: See Stephanie Hsu, Sarah Ruhl & More at Signature Theaters Gala Photo
Photos: See Stephanie Hsu, Sarah Ruhl & More at Signature Theater's Gala
See photos from Signature Theater's Gala featuring Stephanie Hsu and more.
Julie Taymor to be Honored at Red Bull Theater Gala Benefit Hosted by Patrick Page Photo
Julie Taymor to be Honored at Red Bull Theater Gala Benefit Hosted by Patrick Page
Julie Taymor will be honored with the Matador Award for Extraordinary Achievement in Classical Theater and the Axe-Houghton Foundation will receive the George Mayer Award for Extraordinary Service to Classical Theater at the Running of the Red Bulls Gala Benefit on Monday June 5th (6pm).
Cast & Creative Team Set for VAMOS TODOS! at World Music Theatre Company Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for VAMOS TODOS! at World Music Theatre Company
World Music Theatre Company at Actors Temple Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of VAMOS TODOS!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COUNTRY PLAY at Theater for the New City Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE COUNTRY PLAY at Theater for the New City
See rehearsal photos for the Country Play at Theater for the New City!

More Hot Stories For You


Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonFlorence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 26, 2023

American Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2023/24 Season, including the highly-anticipated new musical adaptation Gatsby featuring an original score from award-winning recording artist, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. 
FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024
April 26, 2023

Next year, everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, won’t have to just imagine how much cooler he’ll be in summer — he can feel it first-hand when Disney’s Frozen comes to the Tuacahn stage in 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle Awards
April 26, 2023

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Broadway musical New York, New York, with twelve nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here!
& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
April 26, 2023

& Juliet is hitting the road next year! The show will launch a multi-year tour in the  Fall of 2024, which will make stops across North America, including engagements in Charlotte, NC, Los  Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA & Washington, DC in its first year.
New Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next YearNew Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next Year
April 26, 2023

The life and songs of 10-time GRAMMY Award-winner Chaka Khan are being developed into a major new West End show - 'I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical'. Learn more about the show here!
share