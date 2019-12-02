HUSTLERS Director Lorene Scafaria Wants to See the Film Come to Broadway

Rumors have been swirling about a potential sequel for the film Hustlers since it came out. But director Lorene Scafaria has another idea in mind, according to Showbiz411.

During a recent awards campaign event on Sunday in New York, Scafaria revealed she would like to see the film come to Broadway.

"I want a Broadway musical," she said. Her idea would be a jukebox musical using songs from the movie, with the possibility of Jennifer Lopez coming in to play her character from the film, Ramona. Lopez would also be an executive producer.

Scafaria says she'd like to direct it as well.

"I suppose there could be a movie sequel, but I wouldn't want it," she said. "I'd like to see Hustlers reborn in a New Medium."

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.





