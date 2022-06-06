HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Filmed by The Theatre on Film and Tape Archive of New York Public Library

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive was filmed last week by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive of New York Public Library. Produced with Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen in association with the Vineyard Theatre, the production is now in its final week of performances and will end its extended run on Sunday, June 12 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

How I Learned to Drive received 3 Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play (Mary-Louise Parker), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (David Morse), and opened to critical acclaim:

How I Learned to Drive has also been recognized with an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Revival of a Play and Special Achievement Awards for Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, and Johanna Day; and Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Revival of a Play, the Distinguished Performance Award (David Morse), and Special Acknowledgement of Mary-Louise Parker as a previous Distinguished Performance Award winner.

This Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director in a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), Stephen Oremus (music direction & vocal arrangements), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach), and James Fitzsimmons (production stage manager).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial Off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Outer Critics Circle Award; OBIE Awards for David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, Mark Brokaw, and Paula Vogel; Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress; Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Play; and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Actor in a Play and Outstanding Director of a Play.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 27 Tony Awards, 40 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

DARYL ROTH holds the singular distinction of producing 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County; Clybourne Park; How I Learned to Drive original 1997 production; Proof; Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit. The proud recipient of 12 Tony Awards, over 125 productions including Kinky Boots; The Normal Heart; Paula Vogel's Indecent; Into the Woods; and the new musical Between the Lines. Trustee, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Lincoln Center Theater. Honored to have been inducted into the 2017 Theatre Hall of Fame. www.DarylRothProductions.com.

CODY LASSEN, along with producing partner Alex Wyse, aim to bring fresh voices and moving stories to Broadway. Select credits: What The Constitution Means To Me, Paula Vogel's Indecent, The Band's Visit (Tony Award), Torch Song, Significant Other, Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Upcoming: The first revival of Titanic, The Flamingo Kid, based on the Garry Marshall film, Alice By Heart, by Duncan Sheik, Steven Sater & Jessie Nelson, Some Lovers, by Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater and the digital series Indoor Boys (Indie Series Award.) Learn more at www.LassenWyse.com

VINEYARD THEATRE (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director) is one of America's preeminent homes for the creation of new plays and musicals, dedicated to nurturing the voices of daring artists. Notable premieres include Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive (Pulitzer Prize) and Indecent (two Tony Awards), Edward Albee's Three Tall Women (Pulitzer Prize), Avenue Q (Tony Award, Best Musical), The Scottsboro Boys, [title of show], Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Harry Clarke, Wig Out!, The Lyons, Gloria, Do You Feel Anger?. The Vineyard is the recipient of special Drama Desk, OBIE, and Lucille Lortel Awards for Sustained Excellence. www.vineyardtheatre.org