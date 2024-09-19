HELL'S KITCHEN & More to Offer Tickets Supporting The Entertainment Community Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hell’s Kitchen, Cabaret and The Lion King will host performances with tickets dedicated to supporting The Entertainment Community Fund.



Hell’s Kitchen and Cabaret will have Producer's Picks performances, where a block of tickets are donated by the producers of each show so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. The Lion King has added a Special Performance to their schedule; and what makes this show so “special”? Broadway companies generously give their time and talent by adding a ninth performance to already rigorous schedules to benefit the Entertainment Community Fund. As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously demonstrating their commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks and Special Performances.



For more information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets supporting the Entertainment Community Fund, please visit entertainmentcommunity.org/Events.



Cast members also sometimes generously deliver Curtain Call Speeches in support of the Fund at these benefit shows; watch speeches from recent Producer’s Picks performances of Aladdin, The Great Gatsby, The Outsiders, Patriots and The Who’s Tommy.



The current Producer’s Picks and Special Performance schedule is as follows:



Hell’s Kitchen:

Tuesday, October 1, 2024, 7 pm ET



Cabaret:

Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 8 pm ET

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 7:30 pm ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 8 pm ET

Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 8 pm ET





The Lion King:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 7 pm ET

