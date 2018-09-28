HEAD OVER HEELS Will Release its Original Broadway Cast Recording Next Month - Preorder Now!

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Head Over Heels, featuring the music of the Go-Go's, will be released next month! It is available for pre-order today here!. The album is set for digital release on October 12 and in physical formats on November 9.

Included in the 20-track cast album is a true bonus from The Go-Go's themselves: an exclusive new recording of one of the band's most popular songs, "This Town," which marks their first studio recording in more than 17 years since their album God Bless The Go-Go's (2000). The track, produced by Scott Sigman, was recorded exclusively for the Broadway collection by members Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin. Premiering today and included with pre-order are original cast renditions of "We Got the Beat," "Vacation" and "Head Over Heels." The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett and Tom Kitt with co-producers Louise Gund and Christine Russell, engineered by Isaiah Abolin and Lawrence Manchester, and was recorded at the DiMenna Center in New York City on August 26-28.

Head Over Heels is now playing on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). Head Over Heels began preview performances on Saturday, June 23 and officially opened on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Head Over Heels has been lauded by Time Out New York as "a saucy & boisterous celebration" and heralded by New York Magazine as "a clever, delightful, bubbly, exuberant party!"

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

A hilarious, dazzling celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. You'll meet a king about to lose his throne, a queen about to lose her inhibitions, and two princesses about to find love. It's a modern musical fairy tale where once upon a time is right now. Head Over Heels is "a stirring reminder of why theater matters," according to BuzzFeed's Louis Peitzman.

TRACKLISTING:

1. We Got the Beat

2.Beautiful

3. Vision of Nowness

4. Get Up and Go

5. Mad About You

6. Good Girl

7. Automatic Rainy Day

8. Vacation

9. How Much More

10. Our Lips Are Sealed

11. Head Over Heels

12. This Old Feeling

13. Turn to You

14. Heaven Is a Place on Earth

15. Here You Are

16. Finale

17. Get Up and Go (Reprise)

18. Turn to You (Pre-Prise) *Bonus Track

19. Automatic Rainy Day (Acoustic Version) *Bonus Track

20. This Town *Bonus Track - Performed by The Go-Go's

