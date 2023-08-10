HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playing on Broadway?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Lyric Theatre, 214 W. 43rd Street, located at 214 West 42nd Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway?

The Lyric Theatre is just steps from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and slightly further away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Harry Potter and the Cursed Child open on Broadway?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child began previews on March 16, 2018, and officially opened on April 22, 2018. It is the seventh longest-running show on Broadway right now.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2 million tickets sold.

Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playing outside of New York City?

Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are currently running in London's West End, as well as Hamburg, Germany, and Tokyo, Japan.

What is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child based on?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is based on an original story written by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne. The story is set nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- the seventh installment of the Harry Potter series.

What is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child about?

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

Who wrote Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Tony-winning playwright Jack Thorne.

How long is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs 3 hours 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child presented in two parts?

No. When it originally opened in 2018, it was presented as two seperate plays. Following the COVID shutdown however, it was been condensed to a newly staged, one show magical experience.

What days of the week does Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

The main characters in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child include: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy, and Rose Granger-Weasley.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

The original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child feaured the same actors as the original West End production. The cast included Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger), Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley), Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

No. The original Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is no longer in the show.

Did Harry Potter and the Cursed Child win any awards?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won six Tony Awards, including: Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (John Tiffany), Best Scenic Design (Christine Jones), Best Costume Design (Katrina Lindsay), Best Lighting (Neil Austin) and Best Sound Design (Gareth Fry).

In addition, the play also won 5 Drama Desk Awards, 6 Outer Critics Circle Awards, and 1 Drama League Award.

The West End production received a record-breaking eleven nominations and won another record-breaking nine awards, including Best New Play, at the 2017 Laurence Olivier Awards.

Can I bring my child to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is suitable for ages 8 and up. All persons entering the theatre, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Children under 5 are not permitted in the theatre. Please note that children under the age of 15 will not be admitted to the theatre without the accompaniment of an adult.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

You can get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and every other Broadway show here.

Does Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have a lottery?

Each Friday, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will release a limited number of $40 tickets for the following week’s performances via its Friday Forty program. To enter the lottery, you need to download the TodayTix app. You can enter any Monday from 12:01am to Friday at 1:00pm EST. At 1:00pm every Friday the lottery will close, and the winners will be notified between 1:00pm and 5:00pm that day.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child here!