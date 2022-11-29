HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD & HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY Partner for Holiday Collaboration

Global entertainment studio Jam City and Portkey Games, a label from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and video game experiences, announced that the leading narrative-based, RPG mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have partnered for a special holiday collaboration that celebrates fans' unique Hogwarts experiences across the globe.

Through the end of December, the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child + Hogwarts Mystery Campaign will offer the unique opportunity to engage in a collaborative Harry Potter experience where fans can unlock exclusive Cursed Child-themed House robes in-game and view fun videos about the game featuring cast members from the show. Players residing in the U.S. and Canada can also enter a sweepstakes for unique prizes, including tickets to the show.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first and only mobile game to let players create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. This multiple award-winning game has been played for over 50 billion minutes globally since its launch in 2018.

The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child + Hogwarts Mystery Campaign:

Throughout the campaign, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery fans will delight in watching cast members play the game on video, experiencing Hogwarts and their own journeys of self-discovery and belonging. Cast members will also sneak-peek the new, themed in-game rewards.

Unique Rewards:

The campaign will run until January 31, 2023. The cast from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will unveil exclusive new House robes based on the show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Wizarding World, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child social media channels. Fans accessing the game during this time will have access to the in-game Cursed Child-inspired robes, each representing a Hogwarts House. The reward is available at no cost.

Sweepstakes:

Starting December 2, 2022 with entries open through December 10, 2022, fans residing in the U.S. and Canada can enter at no cost the week-long sweepstakes event for a chance to win Grand Prize tickets to see the New York production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, including lounge access, a merchandise pack for the Hogwarts House of their choice, and in-game energy to be used in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Game Details:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the only mobile game where fans can live their fantasy of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. In this award-winning narrative RPG, players participate in the iconic rites of passage of life at the school, from being sorted in Year 1, to becoming a prefect in Year 5, while exploring the secrets of Hogwarts and its grounds. True to life in the Wizarding World, players advance through their seven years of schooling at Hogwarts, attending classes, learning magical skills, and forming friendships and rivalries with other students, while investigating an original, unfolding mystery.

For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans, visit them on social media at www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery or https://www.instagram.com/hphogwartsmystery/. For more game information, please visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, and CTO Aber Whitcomb, former CTO of MySpace, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and award-winning games. Together, its games have generated over $4B in lifetime bookings and over 1.3B cumulative game installs. In addition to conceiving and developing the popular Cookie Jam and Panda Pop franchises, the company is a partner for some of the biggest global IP holders, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands from Universal Games, Disney, and Warner Bros. Games. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch and Jurassic World Alive continues to be one of the top AR games in the market. In 2021, Jam City acquired the Montreal-based leading mobile game studio Ludia, adding to its current studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and, internationally in Berlin, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Boilerplate

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes). Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine). Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing in London, New York, Melbourne, Hamburg, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.HarryPotterThePlay.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling's original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.