HARLEM MEET AFRICA: Songs Of Hope and Healing Comes to Richard Rogers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park

Introducing NYC's newest global music festival: HARLEM MEET AFRICA, a free, one day concert and cultural event taking place on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park.

HARLEM MEET AFRICA is produced by Harlem residents for the Harlem community, welcoming music fans from the neighborhood and across the five boroughs and inviting everyone to connect, sing, dance and celebrate the cultural bridge between Harlem and Africa.

This is a free, family-friendly event that showcases the phenomenal talent concentrated in Harlem, with exciting range of international performers, all now based in Harlem. Participating artists include Natu Camara, Harlem Drum Group, Bailo Bah, The Waiters of Happyness, Lindsey Wilson, Rylie And Cody, Missia Saran Diabaté, Hervé. Coeur, and DJ Stormin' Norman

This singular event is organized and curated by Guinean singer/songwriter and Harlem resident NATU CAMARA, who says "For the past two years, the world has endured loneliness and isolation from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it's essential to bring light into people's lives. This is a perfect time to bring music to the community and Our goal is to invite ALL of New York to experience in person this community's culture, beauty, diversity, LOVE through the healing power of music. All under one roof full of love, joy, and light.. Beautiful people of Harlem, get your comfortable shoes on. We are going to sing and dance and celebrate each other."

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

HARLEM DRUM GROUP is led by Master Drummer Mamadou Konaté, who communicates the stories and histories of ancient and modern West Africa through his drumming.

BAILO BAH is a Guinean Fulani flute player and singer, sometimes whispering a tune as he marches the melody forward on his three-holed wooden instrument. http://www.fulaflute.net/source/bailo.html

MISSIA SARAN DIABATÉ is a legend among singers of Guinea. Her 1999 debut album Soron M'ba - petit Piment, produced by the legendary Boncana Maiga, was a smash in Guinea and remains an African pop classic to this day. https://www.musiques-afrique.net/guinee/art-missia.html

HERVÉ COEUR is a vibrant and engaging Haitian musician resident in Harlem. With a singular style and global flair, he has connected and made lasting impressions on audiences in the United States, the United Nations, India, and throughout Europe, most notably France, where he has performed at L'Olympia, La Cigale, Le Trianon, and Le Trabendo among others. https://www.hervecoeur.com

RYLIE AND CODIE are two young, talented ballet dancers from Harlem School of the Arts. These two sisters are also stars of the web-based reality series Rylie and Codie's World. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075704777291

LINDSEY WILSON is a singer-songwriter with a flair for nostalgia, with her memorable mix of 70's style urban folk rock and conscious lyrics. Throughout her musical career, Wilson has embraced issues of the heart and mind within her original music. Love songs, protest tunes and lyrics of empowerment have all been a true representation of her style and sensibilities. Lindsey's influences stem from a myriad of musically conscious voices such as Odetta, Richie Havens, Joni Mitchell, and Joan Armatrading. However, Lindsey's message is truly her own. lindseywilsonmusicnow.com

DJ STORMIN' NORMAN DJ Stormin' Norman originally hails from East London, UK and is now a resident of Harlem, USA. In the 90's, he was part of a groundbreaking DJ collective who brought "The Thunderstorm Mix" to WBLS, 107.5FM in NYC. This introduced live mixing to daytime radio setting a new precedent in national radio and the future of music as we know it today. For over 20 years, he's played major New York clubs, exclusive and elite private events, sports events, TV, fashion shows and world touring. He is resident DJ at Red Rooster in Harlem and a regular DJ for Summer Stage Festivals in NYC. Widely known throughout the tri-state area as the DJ, Founder and Executive Producer of Harlem's most anticipated summer festival, The Sundae Sermon.

THE WAITERS OF HAPPYNESS have one mission in life. Helping funksters get off of their thing. You know like a sex machine. The Waiters of Happyness will be performing at Harlem meet Africa supporting the community and bringing our own take on funk, soul and anything that makes your feet move and your heart skip a beat. The Waiters are back again after a long 2-year spell. Jerome Mitchell on vocals and lead guitar. John Adams on vocals and keys. Robert Aaron on sax, Nir Graf on bass, Jamie Ambler on guitar, Lyndsey Wilson on background vocals and Oscar Debé on drums.

NATU CAMARA: One of the brightest stars coming out of West Africa (now based in NYC). Singing in five languages, Camara weaves beautiful musical tapestries of her beloved homeland Guinea and uses her songs to build cultural bridges and to share her commitment to the education and empowerment of women and girls. Her solo album, Dimedi ("Child" in her native language, Susu), released in 2018, underscores the significance of children having positive role models. Camara has been recognized by the City of New York and the Mayor's office as one of the most powerful and promising African performers in Harlem and has performed her blend of afro-rock and soul for audiences at globalFEST, Tiny Desk, the World Music Institute, Lincoln Center, all over the US and around the world. Camara will be supported by a full band Oscar Debe (Drums), Saidou Sangaré (Electric Guitar), Djibril Touré (bass), Gianni Mano (percussions), Marius Van Den Brink(keys/piano), Lindsey Wilson (backing vocals).

HARLEM MEET AFRICA is sponsored by UMEZ Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Harlem community, and donations by supporters of tNatu Camara. With the support of the MMPCIA Harlem, Harlem Late Night Jazz, Settepani, Sottocasa, ANIKE RABIU Hair stylist and many more game changers in Harlem.