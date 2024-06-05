HAMLET To Be Presented At The Collapsable Hole

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HAMLET directed by Christopher Rashee Stevenson will play a limited engagement!, August 9-18, 2024 ar The Collapsable Hole (155 Bank Street New York, NY 10014).

Shakespeare's most famous revenge tragedy is re-examined and reconstructed as a cosmic crime thriller taking an existential deep dive toward enlightenment.

A high strung intellectual's life takes a harrowing downward spiral into madness, murder, & the metaphysical when the ghost of his father tasks him with avenging his brutal murder. Forcing him to question what is real and what is hallucination.

Featuring Hannah Jane Ginsberg, Laura Hajek, Katiuska Tahiri Herrand, Max Katz, Jessie Kenner-Tidball, Colin Pieters, Katy Pinke, Jacob Ready

Christopher-Rashee Stevenson is a theater artist from Baltimore, Maryland. Last seen in Ile at Mabou Mines, where he was also A SUITE/SPACE ('20-'21) and an alum of Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab '18. His work as director and performer has been featured at The Performing Garage, The Tank, JACK, HERE Arts Center, The Actor's Studio, American Repertory Theater, Millennium Film Workshop, Lincoln Center Education, La MaMa, and the Eubie Blake Jazz Institute. Stevenson will be directing a version of Jane Austen's Persuasion at The Tank in December 2023 and Hamlet at the Collapsable Hole in July 2024.

The Collapsable Hole is an artist-run venue for the development and presentation of a wild array of cross-disciplinary performance. Presenting a year-round program of experimental performance, the new venue is a collaboration between a group of New York performing artists and companies including Okwui Okpokwasili, Mallory Catlett, Immediate Medium, Jim Findlay, Aaron Landsman, and Radiohole. The Obie-winning Collapsable Hole was originally founded in 2000 in Williamsburg as a partnership between the Collapsable Giraffe and Radiohole. The original Collapsable Hole closed in 2013 after a thirteen year run that Claudia La Rocco in Artforum said "incubated a dazzling who's who of progressive theater and performance folks during its lifespan." In its previous Williamsburg incarnation, the Collapsable Hole was the legendary home and performance venue for Radiohole and the Collapsable Giraffe. It also hosted a variety of other NYC and International Artists and companies, including: Elevator Repair Service (first presentation of Gatz), Cynthia Hopkins (workshop of Success of Failure), Hoi Polloi (presentation of Shadows), National Theater of the United States (the first iteration of Chautauqua), Young Jean Lee, Big Dance Theater, Banana Bag and Bodice, Goro Tronsmo, Kate Valk, and Phil Soltanoff, as well as many of the current partners.