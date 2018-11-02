HAMILTON Releases New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through November 10, 2019

Don't throw away your shot to snag a ticket to Hamilton!

The show's producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will be made available on Monday, November 12 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Verified Fan is an innovative new technology from Ticketmaster that combats bots and scalpers, helping shows like Hamilton level the playing field so fans get better access to real tickets.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins today and will close Thursday, November 8 at at 10:00 AM ET. Verified fans will be notified on Saturday, November 10 by Ticketmaster via email if they have been selected for the Verified Fan pre-sale on Monday, November 12. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamilton to pre-register or for more information please visit hamiltonmusical.com/new-york/tickets.

The new block of tickets for Hamilton on Broadway are for performances beginning May 21, 2019 through November 10, 2019.

General on-sale will begin on Tuesday, November 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

There are many ticket resellers and secondary markets for tickets. For the best seats and to eliminate the risk of fraud, get tickets in advance through the Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th Street), Ticketmaster or Broadway.com. Purchasing tickets from any other seller runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

The Puerto Rico engagement of Hamilton will run January 8 - 27, 2019, at Teatro UPR, located at the heart of the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for the three week engagement in Puerto Rico.

Launching April 2019 in Chicago, Hamilton: THE EXHIBITION is a dynamic and immersive exhibition that will engage patrons on a journey through the life of U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, while at the same time chronicling the revolution of the United States of America. Over 10,000 visitors/week will be taken from the post in St. Croix where teenager Alexander Hamilton became an indispensable trader, to the grassy hilltop in Weehawken, NJ where Burr fatally shot Hamilton in their infamous duel. Hamilton: THE EXHIBITION is a collaboration between Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, director Thomas Kail, set designer David Korins, Yale University historian Joanne Freeman, Alexander Hamilton author Ron Chernow, and IMG.

For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about Hamilton: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

