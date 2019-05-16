HAMILTON Announces Chicago Closing Date

The musical Hamilton will conclude its more than three (3) year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) on January 5, 2020, it has been announced by producer Jeffrey Seller. Chicago was the first city outside New York where Hamilton opened; the production began performances on September 27, 2016 at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre.

Tickets for the final block will go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at CIBC Theatre Box Office, the Broadway In Chicago Ticket Line (800-775-2000) and online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com. The CIBC Theatre Box Office will be open for advance sales from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

"More people have seen Hamilton in Chicago than any other city, including New York," said producer Jeffrey Seller. "Chicago has been a cornerstone of our mission to make Hamilton as accessible to as many people as possible. We've loved our time here, and you can bet that 'we'll be back'."

During its Chicago engagement, from September 2016 to January 2020, Hamilton will have been attended by more than 2.6 million people, a number nearly equal to the population (2.7 million) of the city. More than 32,000 Chicago public school students and teachers have participated in Hamilton's singular, nationwide American history education program - popularly known as EduHam - since the musical arrived in Chicago.

During its 171-week run in Chicago, Hamilton will have played a total of 1341 performances.

The current cast of Hamilton in Chicago includes Andrew Call, Miguel Cervantes, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jamaal Fields-Green, Tamar Greene, Paris Nix, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Ebrin R. Stanley, Akron Watson, Aubin Wise, Sam Aberman, Aaron Alexander, Adam Ali-Perez, Robert Ariza, Giuseppe Bausilio, Remmie Bourgeois, Justin Bryant, Yossi Chaikin, Amanda Clement, Alexia Sky ColÓn, Meghan Faddis, Karlee Ferreira, Michael Samarie George, Sean Green, Jr., Dylan Hoffinger, Jared Howelton, Amber Jackson, Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, Mallory Michaellann, Sandra Okuboyejo, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Keith Webb, Kyle Weiler, Ta-Tynisa Wilson and Mikey Winslow.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

For information on Hamilton, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical, and the official app for Hamilton is available for download at HamiltonBroadway.com/app, which offers an app-based show lottery, stickers, camera filters, a merchandise store, music, news, tickets and exclusive content with Lin-Manuel and the Hamilton companies.





