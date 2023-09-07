HADESTOWN Tour Will Welcome New Cast Members Next Month

The full cast has been announced for the upcoming third year of the North American Tour of Hadestown. Dates are now confirmed through May 2024. Learn more about the full tour route here.

Beginning October 3, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, the North American Tour will welcome Amaya Braganza as Eurydice, Lana Gordon as Persephone and Will Mann as Hermes. Matthew Patrick Quinn and J. Antonio Rodriguez will continue with the tour as Hades and Orpheus respectively.

The Fates will be played by Marla Louissaint, Lizzie Markson, and Hannah Schreer. The Workers Chorus will feature Sevon Askew, Jamal Lee Harris, Courtney Lauster, Daniel Tracht, and Racquel Williams. Swings for the tour will include Ian Coulter-Buford, KC Dela Cruz, Colin LeMoine and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Current principals Nathan Lee Graham (Hermes), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Persephone), Hannah Whitley (Eurydice) as well as Dominique Kempf (Fate), Belén Moyano (Fate) and Nyla Watson (Fate) will play their final performance at the Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, California on Sunday October 1.

Produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, and Tom Kirdahy, Hadestown is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the show’s eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

The show opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway (219 West 48th Street, New York) on April 17, 2019, where it played sold out houses nightly before performances were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadestown resumed performances September 2, 2021, as one of the first musicals to reopen on Broadway where it continues to play today. The North American Tour opened at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2021. To date, the tour has played 744 performances in 64 cities across the United States and Canada and been seen by more than 1.5 million audience members.

The show originated as Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set design); four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design); two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design); Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design); Chita Rivera Award® and Obie Award® winner David Neumann(choreography); Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements); Tony Award winners Michael Chorneyand Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations); Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy); and Whitley Theatrical (casting).

Hadestown electrified audiences with its 2016 world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop, which is the longest-running show in that celebrated theater’s 40-year history. The production then received its Canadian premiere at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre in 2017 and then a 2018 sold-out engagement at the London’s National Theatre. Hadestown was developed with funding from the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center and was further developed by The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Hadestown was co-conceived by Ben t. Matchstick.

The Grammy-winning Hadestown Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available at Hadestown.com/music. The album is produced by David Lai, Sickafoose, and Mitchell on Sing It Again Records.

BIOGRAPHIES

AMAYA BRAGANZA (Eurydice) she/they. Tour: The King And I. Regional: Spring Awakening (Martha, Northern Stage). TV: "Succession". She also makes music with her sisters "The Braganza Sisters" found on all streaming platforms, @thebraganzasisters. Currently fulfilling a BSW in Social Work at Fordham University. Proud Filipino-American. Thank you to Whitley Theatrical, Carson Kolker Organization, Sabina Kalfa. Love to family, especially mom, dad, Anika, and Adriana. @amaya_braganza

LANA GORDON (Persephone) is thrilled to return to Hadestown, having performed this role on Broadway. She began her professional career as a dancer with Alvin Ailey, Dunham Company and Donald Byrd/The Group before landing her debut in the original Broadway cast of Disney’s The Lion King. She is also perhaps known for her long runs as Velma Kelly in Chicago (Broadway), and throughout North America and Europe. Other credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Broadway), Hair, West Side Story, and concerts throughout the world. Grateful to God for every blessing and husband Robert. Thanks to Matt and Kat at DGRW, and manager Geoff Soffer. @LanaJeanGordon

WILL MANN (Hermes). BROADWAY: Hadestown (Standby Hades/Hermes), Oklahoma! (2019 Tony Award Winning Revival) and Memphis (Bobby). NATIONAL TOURS: Memphis, Billy Elliot, Joseph…Dreamcoat, Elf and Wonderful Town. FILM: “Ricki and the Flash.” VOICEOVER: Aflac, Chase, Doritos and Square Terminal. Thank you CLA and DDO. For Darius! @UUILLMANN

MATTHEW PATRICK QUINN (Hades). National Tours: Finding Neverland, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, Scooby Doo LIVE! Regional: Matilda (Northern Stage), Crazy for You (Pennsylvania Shakespeare), A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder (Engeman), The Addams Family (Gateway), Loch Ness (The REV). Originated several villainous roles for Disney Cruise Line such as Scar, Jafar, and Captain Hook. Endless gratitude for the continuous love and support from my family, Todd Eskin and ATB talent, Benton Whitley and the entire Hadestown team and especially YOU for supporting live theatre. Enjoy the show! Follow me @matthewpatrickquinn

J. ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ (Orpheus) is thrilled to be a piece of this beautiful show. Off-Broadway: Emmet Otter's Jugband Christmas. Select Regional: Footloose (The MUNY), Escape to Margaritaville (Ogunquit Playhouse), Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (The REV), Rocky Horror (Lyric Theatre OKC). HUGE thank you to DGRW, my amazing partner Cecilia, mi familia, my amazing Swing Fam, and all the DREAMers. Los quiero mucho! IG: @j.antoniorod

MARLA LOUISSAINT (Fate, u/s Persephone) (aka Marla Lou) is a Haitian born visionary making the revolution irresistible! Credits include: 2015 Jimmy Award Winner, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Seven Seconds (Netflix), Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime), creative producer (Theatre Producers of Color '23) internationally published model (Vogue Italia, Oprah Magazine, SavagexFenty), and abolitionist community organizer as the Founder and CEO of Claim Our Space NOW. Learn more MARLALOU.COM.

LIZZIE MARKSON (Fate), she/they, is deeply honored to be part of this story. Select credits: Mamma Mia! National Tour (Sophie), West Side Story Tokyo (Anybodys), Cabaret (Asolo Rep). Thank you Jen Waldman, DGRW, Hadestown team, and everyone who dreamed me here. Big love to my family, given and chosen. To all the queers, theater nerds, dreamers, and weirdos—this one’s for you.www.lizziemarkson.com @lizziemarkson

HANNAH SCHREER (Fate). National tour debut! Regional: Come Fall In Love (The Old Globe), Cinderella (Fulton Theatre). Proud FSU alum. Endless thanks to Whitley Theatrical, the Hadestown team, CESD, LINK, and her incredible friends and family. For Mom & Dad, always. @hannahschreer

SEVON ASKEW (Worker, u/s Hades, u/s Hermes). National Tour debut! Recent graduate from the University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre. Special thanks to the Hadestown family and immense gratitude to Rachel, Ellery, and his incredible team. He would like to dedicate his performance to his family, friends, teachers, and loved ones for their endless support. @sevonaskew

IAN COULTER-BUFORD (Swing, Fight Captain, u/s Hermes). Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter. Tour: After Midnight. TV/Film: “Modern Love”. Choreography: The Rose Room. Goes by PALAWN as a musician, debut single, “Juxtapose” out 2/4/22, go listen! Thank God, my fam, my amazing team, my circle, and the Hadestown squad. Illinois Wesleyan University Alum. KEEP DREAMING! Let’s connect! @iancoulterbuford @iampalawn

KC DELA CRUZ (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain, u/s Fate). Tour and Hadestown debut! Regional: Kiss My Aztec!, The Prince of Egypt, In the Heights, The Little Mermaid, West Side Story, Miss Saigon. Television: “I Can See Your Voice,” “The Voice of the Philippines.” Much love and gratitude to family, friends and DGRW. This one’s for my mom and dad! @kcdelacruz.

JAMAL LEE HARRIS (Worker, u/s Hades). Broadway: The Lion King. Tours: The Lion King, Miss Saigon, The Full Monty. BFA from Ithaca College. Eternally grateful to anyone making and/or supporting the Arts. Special thanks to SW Casting, Dustin Flores, and the entire team at Daniel Hoff Agency. Love to CNPH and my entire family!

COURTNEY LAUSTER (Worker, u/s Eurydice, u/s Fate) is thrilled to be making her touring debut in Hadestown! Proud alumna of Missouri State University. Regional: Beehive, Catch Me If You Can, Grease (Tent Theatre). Many thanks to Meghan & Caroline, Stewart/Whitley, KMR, and family & friends whom she never would have made it this far without. @courtneylauster

COLIN LeMOINE (Swing, u/s Orpheus). National Tour: Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose Kemper), NY: Pirates of Penzance Benefit Concert (Roundabout Theatre Co), Regional: Flat Rock Playhouse, Jacob’s Pillow, Music Theatre Wichita. BFA Musical Theatre- IU Bloomington. Thanks to my Mom and Dad, Laura Pietropinto, Stewart/Whitley Casting, and the entire team of Hadestown. Follow me @colin_lemoine

DANIEL TRACHT (Ensemble, u/s Orpheus) is ecstatic to be making his national tour debut with Hadestown! Select regional: RENT (Roger), 25th…Spelling Bee (Chip), Footloose (Ren). Penn State grad. Endless thanks to his family, friends, teachers, HCKR, and his wonderful partner, Kate for their unwavering support. @danieltracht

CECILIA TRIPPIEDI (Swing, Dance Captain, u/s Fate) she/her. Hailing from Orland Park, Ill., Cecilia is especially grateful to make her national tour debut with Hadestown. Endless thanks to Stewart/Whitely, The Link Program and her incredible team at DGRW for their unwavering support. Proud Otterbein alum. Love always to her family, Sav and Antonio. @ceciliatrippiedi

RACQUEL WILLIAMS (Worker, u/s Persephone, u/s Fate). National Tour debut! Born in Texas and raised in Alabama, Racquel has since performed in The Last Five Years (Cygnet Theatre), In The Heights (Rubicon Theatre), and The Magnificent Seven (Theatre Row). Her film credits include Daisy directed by Kendra Baude. Repped by Lynne Marks and Clear Talent. @racqwilliams