HADESTOWN, ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE and More Make Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for February

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for February -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

February's Qualifying Productions are:

Anatomy of a Suicide

Previews begin: 02/01/20

02/18/20 - 03/15/20

Atlantic Theater Company

https://atlantictheater.org/production/anatomy-of-a-suicide/

Animal Farm

02/13/20 - 02/23/20

The Seeing Place Theater

http://www.seeingplacetheater.com/shows/10-animalfarm.html

Birthday in the Bronx

Previews begin: 02/20/20

02/21/20 - 03/08/20

The Tank

https://thetanknyc.org/birthdayinthebronx

Brecht: Call and Respond

Previews begin: 01/30/20

02/01/20 - 02/15/20

New Light Theater Project

https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/brecht-call-and-respond

Bug Play

01/26/20 - 03/15/20

The New Collectives

http://www.thenewcollectives.com/bug-play1.html

Chasing the River

Previews begin: 02/07/20

02/10/20 - 02/29/20

Chain Theatre

http://www.chaintheatre.org/productions/chasing-the-river

Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical

02/27/20 - 03/15/20

Love Arm'd Productions

https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/

The Commons

02/06/20 - 02/23/20

The Hearth

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-commons/

Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa

Previews begin: 02/26/20

03/02/20 - 03/14/20

Theatre 167

https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1R000009tJD5UAM

From A to Double D

01/23/20 - 02/02/20

IRT Theater

http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/from-a-to-double-d/

Grand Horizons

12/23/19 - 03/01/20

Second Stage Theatre

https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons

Get on Your Knees

12/14/19 - 02/16/20 (extended)

Abingdon Theatre Company

https://www.getonyourkneesshow.com/

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 11/22/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Hamlet

02/01/20 - 03/08/20

St. Ann's Warehouse

https://stannswarehouse.org/show/hamlet/

The Little Mermaid the Musical

02/22/20 - 04/26/20

Literally Alive! Theatre

http://literallyalive.com/

Look Back in Anger

Previews begin: 02/13/20

02/15/20 - 02/29/20

Celtic Lion Productions

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4486163

Maz and Bricks

01/07/20 - 02/02/20

Fishamble: The New Play Company

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/maz-and-bricks/#schedule-and-tickets

Measure for Measure

01/30/20 - 02/09/20

The No Name Collective

https://thepit-nyc.com/events/measure-for-measure/

Really Really Gorgeous

Previews begin: 01/23/20

01/30/20 - 02/09/20

The Tank

https://thetanknyc.org/reallyreallygorgeous

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 09/06/20 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

STEW

Previews begin: 01/20/20

02/01/20 - 02/22/20

Page 73

https://www.page73.org/show-pages/stew

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 05/31/20 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

The Transfiguration of Benjamin Banneker

01/23/20 - 02/02/20

Skysaver Productions

http://lamama.org/benjamin-banneker/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 03/06/20 (extended)

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Where We Stand

01/31/20 - 03/01/20

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.





