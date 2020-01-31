HADESTOWN, ANATOMY OF A SUICIDE and More Make Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for February
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for February -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
February's Qualifying Productions are:
Anatomy of a Suicide
Previews begin: 02/01/20
02/18/20 - 03/15/20
https://atlantictheater.org/production/anatomy-of-a-suicide/
Animal Farm
02/13/20 - 02/23/20
The Seeing Place Theater
http://www.seeingplacetheater.com/shows/10-animalfarm.html
Birthday in the Bronx
Previews begin: 02/20/20
02/21/20 - 03/08/20
The Tank
https://thetanknyc.org/birthdayinthebronx
Brecht: Call and Respond
Previews begin: 01/30/20
02/01/20 - 02/15/20
New Light Theater Project
https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/brecht-call-and-respond
Bug Play
01/26/20 - 03/15/20
The New Collectives
http://www.thenewcollectives.com/bug-play1.html
Chasing the River
Previews begin: 02/07/20
02/10/20 - 02/29/20
Chain Theatre
http://www.chaintheatre.org/productions/chasing-the-river
Cheer from Chawton: A Jane Austen Family Theatrical
02/27/20 - 03/15/20
Love Arm'd Productions
https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/womens-history-solo-show-series/
The Commons
02/06/20 - 02/23/20
The Hearth
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/the-commons/
Equally Divine: The Real Story of the Mona Lisa
Previews begin: 02/26/20
03/02/20 - 03/14/20
Theatre 167
https://14streety.secure.force.com/ticket#details_a0S1R000009tJD5UAM
From A to Double D
01/23/20 - 02/02/20
IRT Theater
http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/from-a-to-double-d/
Grand Horizons
12/23/19 - 03/01/20
Second Stage Theatre
https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons
Get on Your Knees
12/14/19 - 02/16/20 (extended)
Abingdon Theatre Company
https://www.getonyourkneesshow.com/
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 11/22/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Hamlet
02/01/20 - 03/08/20
St. Ann's Warehouse
https://stannswarehouse.org/show/hamlet/
The Little Mermaid the Musical
02/22/20 - 04/26/20
Literally Alive! Theatre
Look Back in Anger
Previews begin: 02/13/20
02/15/20 - 02/29/20
Celtic Lion Productions
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4486163
Maz and Bricks
01/07/20 - 02/02/20
Fishamble: The New Play Company
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/maz-and-bricks/#schedule-and-tickets
Measure for Measure
01/30/20 - 02/09/20
The No Name Collective
https://thepit-nyc.com/events/measure-for-measure/
Really Really Gorgeous
Previews begin: 01/23/20
01/30/20 - 02/09/20
The Tank
https://thetanknyc.org/reallyreallygorgeous
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 09/06/20 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
STEW
Previews begin: 01/20/20
02/01/20 - 02/22/20
Page 73
https://www.page73.org/show-pages/stew
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 05/31/20 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
The Transfiguration of Benjamin Banneker
01/23/20 - 02/02/20
Skysaver Productions
http://lamama.org/benjamin-banneker/
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 03/06/20 (extended)
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
Where We Stand
01/31/20 - 03/01/20
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
