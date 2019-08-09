Great Jazz On The Great Hill Takes Over Central Park

Jazzmobile once again partners with Central Park Conservancy to present GREAT JAZZ ON THE GREAT HILL (GJGH), this Saturday, August 10, 4:00 - 7:00 pm on the Great Hill, 106th Street & Central Park West. Don't miss trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, the all-female jazz and blues ensemble Sage, award-winning jazz vocalist Alyson Williams(the GJGH Mistress of Ceremony) and the dynamic Harlem Renaissance Orchestra.

GJGH is part of Jazzmobile's annual SUMMERFEST - New York City's longest-running jazz festival - which kicked off on July 4 with the debut of Jazzmobile's Residency at Minton's Playhouse in Harlem and runs throughout the summer. Artists include Dayramir Gonzalez and Jimmy Owens at Grant's Tomb; Marc Cary at Minton's Playhouse; Craig Harris and Winard Harper at Marcus Garvey Park and others.

Jazzmobile's 2019 SUMMERFEST continues a cultural legacy that was founded in 1964 by pianist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Dr. Billy Taylor, along with philanthropist and arts administrator, Daphne Arnstein, and saxophonist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Jimmy Heath. This freeout-of-doors summer concert series is the longest continuous running free jazz festival in New York City.

Throughout August, Jazzmobile is collaborating with Harlem Week, a month-long celebration of African American art, culture and economic development. Harlem Week is a part of this year's I Love New York: Harlemcampaign. More of Jazzmobile's partners this year include the City Parks Foundation/The Charlie Parker Festival and the Harlem Jazz and R&B Music Festival, sponsored by the West Development Corp.

All SUMMERFEST concerts are free, weather permitting and subject to change. The complete schedule is below; for updates go to www.jazzmobile.org or call the SUMMERFEST hotline at 212.866.3616.





