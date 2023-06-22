Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer & Louisa Jacobson to Star in THREE SISTERS at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Additional cast and creative team members have been revealed for the 2023 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season’s Main Stage Reading Series, new performance dates for Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time, and, due to popular demand, additional ticket availability for Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time and Laura Benanti in Concert.

Get up close and personal with beloved Festival actors at the Main Stage Reading Series, where new and classic plays come to life on the specially created intimate 2023 Festival Stage. Watch as the creative process unfolds before you and experience these works in exhilarating new ways.

Saturday , July 22 & Sunday , July 23

Paris, ACTORS!

By Hamish Linklater

Directed by Jack O’Brien

Featuring Gus Birney, Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Noah Robbins, Jordan Tyson

Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien will direct the reading of the new play Paris, ACTORS!, a blistering backstage farce written by Hamish Linklater who will appear in the play opposite longtime partner and Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe. Joining Linklater and Rabe will be Gus Birney, Noah Robbins, and Jordan Tyson.

Occupied Paris. 1944. Real-life celebrity Nazi Werner Krauss is between projects. But the Party, desperate for a propaganda extravaganza in the City of Lights, has arranged a remount of his notorious Merchant of Venice produced by a French theater teeming with family secrets. Paris, ACTORS! is The Last Metro if Truffaut were unavailable to direct, but the Marx Brothers were.

Additional casing for Paris, ACTORS! will be announced shortly.

Saturday , July 29 & Sunday , July 30

Three Sisters

By Anton Chekhov

Translation by Paul Schmidt

Featuring Edmund Donovan, Grace Gummer, Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson, Robert Sean Leonard, John Rothman, Dario Ladani Sanchez

Real-life sisters Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson will play the title characters in a reading of the Chekhov classic Three Sisters. They will be joined by their singer-songwriter brother Henry Wolfe Gummer, John Rothman, Edmund Donovan, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

The beloved Prozorov family returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival this summer to recount their timeless and tumultuous tale of existential longing. In this Chekhov classic, sisters Olga, Masha, and Irina yearn for the promise of Moscow while grappling with the tribulations of unrequited love and family drama at home. In the wake of their father’s death and a changing Russia, the women must face the reality of their choices and take responsibility for their uncertain futures.

Additional casting and creatives for Three Sisters will be announced shortly.

Saturday, August 5 & Sunday, August 6

The Pillowman

By Martin McDonagh

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

WTF’s upcoming reading of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman will be directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer with casting announced shortly.

They say life imitates art – but what happens when that art is horror? In a totalitarian dictatorship, young author Katurian is interrogated by the authorities after a string of child murders bears a striking resemblance to his grisly short stories. When his brother admits to the murders and implicates Katurian and their troubled childhood, more complicated questions arise – is it really possible to separate art from artist? Widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the last 25 years, The Pillowman is as dark as comedies get and is sure to keep audiences glued to the edge of their seats.

Due to popular demand, the second balcony of WTF’s Main Stage is now available for sale for both of the first two shows in WTF’s 2023 Season. Tickets in the second balcony start at $30 for Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time and $60 for Laura Benanti in Concert.

Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time will now play a strictly limited four-performance engagement on Saturday, July 8 (3 PM and 8 PM) and Sunday, July 9 (2 PM and 7 PM) on the Main Stage at the ‘62 Center for Theatre & Dance. Minhaj will showcase and prepare new material for his latest work-in-progress.

Minhaj is one of the most in-demand comedians on screen and stage today. Earlier this year, he was the guest host of “The Daily Show,” and he is also the host and creator of Netflix’s Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” and the Netflix comedy specials “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King” and “The King's Jester.”

For one performance only on Sunday, July 16 at 3 PM on WTF’s Main Stage, Broadway legend and Tony Award winner Laura Benanti graces the Main Stage to share songs from her illustrious career in Laura Benanti in Concert.

A long-time friend of the Festival, Laura also starred as Perdita in the WTF production of The Winter’s Tale (2001) and last performed for WTF audiences at the 2020 Gala. A star on stage and screen, Laura’s career spans over two decades since she took Broadway by storm at the age of 18. Laura has earned two Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, and garnered five Tony Award nominations.

Proceeds from Laura Benanti in Concert benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Additional details about the Fridays@3 Reading Series, WTF Cabarets, and the Artists-in-Residence program will be announced shortly.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

WTF CABARET





This summer, WTF is partnering with Tony Award nominee and Festival mainstay Christopher Fitzgerald to curate the return of the WTF Cabaret. Intimate, casual, and always surprising, these exhilarating evenings feature performances by Festival artists you know and love! No two weekends are the same, and all shows take place on the specially created 2023 Festival Stage, featuring a max of premium cabaret-style tables and traditional seating, as well as a full bar.



The WTF Cabaret will take place over three successive weekends: Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22; Thursday, July 27 – Saturday, July 29; and Thursday, August 3 – Saturday, August 5. Artists for each weekend will be announced shortly.

FRIDAYS @ 3 READINGS

WTF’s Fridays@3 reading series, held this year in the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium, is a renowned program for the development and discovery of new work. Many Festival productions started as Fridays@3 readings. Spend the afternoon at the Clark with a play in development, performed by professional actors.

Friday, July 14

Nick and the Prizefighter

By Kamilah Bush

Directed by Kristolyn Lloyd

Selah Thompson is the caregiver for her famous playwright father, Forest Thompson. Nick Beerman, a young writer and dramaturg, is tasked with helping Forest complete his life's work before the clock runs out. Selah must fight for control of her father's work and legacy—and find her own rhythm as she prepares to face the world without him.

Friday, July 21

Plunder and Lightning

By Cindy Lou Johnson

Directed by Portia Krieger

Tina and George’s preparations for an important party are wildly derailed when their daughter Rikki shows up on the run from the cops, and Tina’s stepmother, Lola, threatens to levy charges of elder abuse. A dark comedy about greed and the urgent power of love, Plunder and Lightning examines the price to be paid for burying our sins—in the field out back.

Friday, July 28

Chapters of a Floating Life

2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award Winner

By Clarence Coo

Directed by Jennifer Chang

Two couples from China try to make ends meet in New York City in the wake of the Second World War. One husband and wife live uptown, obsessed with a past of poetry, painting, and gardens. Another pair face the day-to-day reality of keeping a Chinatown restaurant in business. Their worlds, previously separated by class and education, converge when the two women find each other in Central Park and fall under the spell of the Chinese language.

Friday, August 4

Wipeout

By Aurora Real de Asua

Directed by Maggie Burrows

It’s Gary’s 77th birthday and all she wants to do is surf. The only problem? She’s never stepped foot on a board before. But with the help of a hot-rod teenage surf instructor and the company of her two best friends, Gary is about to go on the ride of her life. As the three women navigate the currents of the Pacific, they must confront seven decades of secrets and sacrifices, not to mention the odd jellyfish or two.

Additional creative team and casting for all of the Fridays @ 3 readings will be announced in the coming weeks.



ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE WORKSHOPS

Play development is a year-round activity at WTF. Every summer, the Festival supports new work in development by inviting artists to participate in residencies and workshops. We’re thrilled to welcome the following artists and projects to Williamstown this summer.



Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists come together to reclaim our artistic license and liberty on our own terms in spaces built by and for us. Breaking the Binary Theatre hosts a number of programs and initiatives, including our flagship artistic event each October: the all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. @BreakingTheBinaryTheatre on Instagram. www.btb-nyc.com.



TWITCH

By Liliana Padilla (they/them)

Directed by Jack Ferver (they/them)

Dramaturgy by Desiree S. Mitton (she/they)

Produced by Breaking the Binary Theatre



Following their collaboration as a part of the inaugural Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October of 2022, playwright Liliana Padilla (they/them), director Jack Ferver (they/them), dramaturg Desiree S. Mitton (she/they) are reuniting with several of their BTB collaborators to further dive into the world of TWITCH as part of Breaking the Binary Theatre's 2023 Falco and Steinman Residency Program.



Nightdrive makes rigorously irreverent, demandingly vulnerable, borderline-impossible plays that use indelible moments of stagecraft to build thrillingly personal relationships with audiences. Their work includes an apocalypse around a campfire (The Grown-Ups, Time Out New York’s Top 10 NYC Theatre Productions of 2021); a live immersive alien movie (Alien Nation); a five-dimensional community meeting with a full pancake breakfast cooked on stage (Providence, RI); a haunted rock concert (Thank You Sorry); and a hybrid comic book with interactive animation (Apathy Boy). They’ve been semifinalists for the American Playwriting Foundation’s Relentless Award, finalists for the O’Neill National Playwrights Conference, and resident artists at Pipeline Theatre Company and Ars Nova.



Society

By Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques



Society is part play, part participatory focus group, part collective fever dream, presented around a giant conference table. You can’t believe they still ask you back in for more sessions—it feels like you’ve been going there forever. But the money’s decent, and it costs so much to live in this city. And there are snacks. It’s supposed to be a different group in there every time, but a couple people are starting to look familiar. Maybe you’re just imagining things. But they’re staring at you, too, right?

Waterwell is a group of artists, educators, and producers dedicated to telling engrossing stories that deliberately wrestle with complex civic questions in unexpected ways. WW creates productions that are creatively daring and emotionally potent to cultivate connections across real and perceived divides. www.waterwell.org

Plate Spinner Productions is a production company working across entertainment media. PSP is committed to developing, nurturing, and producing unique and dynamic stories that challenge artists and audiences to question the status quo, and believe that a fair and equitable world is possible. www.platespinnerproductions.com



A Good Day to Me Not to You

By Lameece Issaq

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

A co-production of Waterwell and Plate Spinner Productions

Writer and actor Lameece Issaq teams up with two-time Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans on her riotously funny and gut-wrenching new play about a 40-whatever dental lab tech who gets fired and moves into St. Agnes Residence, a woman's boarding house run by nuns. While there, she must come to terms with her unfulfilled path to motherhood, the untimely death of her sister, and earth-shaking news about her beloved nephew - all while fending off her unpredictable and sometimes deranged cohabitants. Performed by Issaq in a story-telling tour-de-force.

In addition to these companies, please visit the WTF website for a full list of artists who will be joining us in residence this summer.

“A NEW BRAIN”

PRODUCED IN PARTNERSHIP

WITH BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY

As previously announced, Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF) will partner with Barrington Stage Company (BSC) to present the 1998 musical A New Brain, featuring music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Finn and James Lapine, and direction by Joe Calarco.

A New Brain will feature Adam Chanler-Berat, three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, Demond Green, Dorcas Leung, Joshua Lamon, Salome Smith, and Justine Horihata Rappaport.

A New Brain will play from Wednesday, August 16 through Sunday, September 10 on BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA). Opening night is Sunday, August 20. Tickets for A New Brain can be purchased now directly through the BSC Box Office at (413) 236-8888 or by visiting barringtonstageco.org/tickets. For more information on A New Brain, and the exciting collaboration between two of the Berkshires’ leading arts organizations, please visit www.barringtonstageco.org.

MAIN STAGE READING SERIES BIOGRAPHIES

Paris, ACTORS!

As a playwright, Hamish Linklater’s credits include The Whirligig (New Group), The Cheats (Steep, Chicago) and The Vandal (the Flea), which has been performed in multiple countries and languages. His film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s Downtown Owl, co-directed with Lily Rabe, starring Rabe, Ed Harris and Henry Golding, will premiere in 2023. As an actor his theater credits include Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night, Comedy of Errors, Winter’s Tale, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino, as well as Lily Rabe, with whom he also performed in Much Ado About Nothing, Cymbeline, & Seminar on Broadway opposite Alan Rickman. Hamish received an Obie Award for his performance in School for Lies (CSC) and has been nominated for Drama Desk, Lortel, Outer Critics, and Drama League Awards. His television credits include a Critics Choice nominated performance in Midnight Mass, Starz’s Gaslight, FX’s Legion, HBO’sNewsroom. Films include The Big Short, The Future, Magic in the Moonlight, and Dead for a Dollar.

Jack O’Brien directed his first Broadway production, c*cka Doodle Dandy for APA/Phoenix in 1969, and he’s still at it. He’s collected three Tonys along the way (Henry IV, Hairspray, and The Coast of Utopia), done operas (Il Trittico, Great Scott, Porgy and Bess, etc.), musicals (The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Carousel, etc.), television, (“American Playhouse,” “Great Performances,” etc.), run a regional theater for 25 years (The Old Globe), and written two books published by Farrar Straus & Giroux (Jack Be Nimble and Jack in the Box), as well as two night club performances at 54 Below. Currently represented by the hit musical Shucked at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway, if he’s slowing down, he hasn’t noticed it yet.

Lily Rabe can be seen in David E. Kelley’s “Love and Death” on HBO MAX alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit. Rabe can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” alongside Harrison Ford. Rabe is currently in production on Apple TV+ “Presumed Innocent” with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. She recently wrapped filming on Downtown Owl, co-directing and producing with her partner Hamish Linklater. She stars in the feature opposite Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Henry Golding and Finn Wittrock. Among her many other film credits, Rabe starred in Julia Hart’s Miss Stevens and George Clooney’s The Tender Bar. Onstage, Rabe played Portia opposite Al Pacino in Dan Sullivan’s The Merchant of Venice (Broadway, The Public Theater), for which she received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. Additional Broadway credits include Steel Magnolias, Seminar, The American Plan, and Heartbreak House. She has also starred onstage in Shakespeare in the Park at The Public’s Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, and Cymbeline, and Off-Broadway in A Doll’s House and Crimes of the Heart.

Gus Birney recently completed a run of The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window which started at BAM and transferred to Broadway. Off-Broadway: The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theater Festival), Connected (59E59). TV: “Shining Vale” (Saturn Award Nominee), “Dickinson,” “The Mist,” “Insatiable,” “Jessica Jones,” “The Blacklist,” “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” “Law & Order.” Film: I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix), Rainy Day in New York, Here and Now, Plan B (Hulu). Upcoming: Happiness for Beginners (Netflix), Asleep in My Palm, and Three Birthdays.

Noah Robbins has been seen on television most notably in Hulu's “Up Here,” Netflix's “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and on Amazon's “Forever.” His feature credits include The Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Week Of, Set It Up, Indignation, and Miss Sloane. He has also appeared in TV Land's “Younger,” Showtime's “Masters of Sex,” and Fox's “Grease! Live.” Notable theater credits include his Broadway debut in Brighton Beach Memoirs, the Broadway revival of Arcadia, Secrets of the Trade, The Twenty-Seventh Man, The Vandal, Clarkston, and the title role in the revival of Master Harold... And the Boys. Noah most recently appeared on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird opposite Jeff Daniels. He will next be seen on screen in the feature film Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Jordan Tyson’s work can be seen in the Netflix series “The Chair” and film Vampires vs. The Bronx. Recently she performed in the world premiere musical productions of Lempicka at La Jolla Playhouse and The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre. She’s also working on her debut EP. jordantyson.com | @curlybroad

Three Sisters



Edmund Donovan can most recently be seen alongside Grace Van Patten in the Hulu series Tell Me Lies. Earlier this year, he shot the independent feature Your Monster. Prior to that, Edmund made his Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated Clyde’s opposite Uzo Aduba. Previous stage credits include Samuel Hunter’s play Greater Clements, which earned Edmund a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama Desk, and an Obie. Television credits include Hightown (Starz), High Fidelity (Hulu), Betty (HBO) and an arc on Gossip Girl (HBO MAX). Up next is Alex Garland’s Civil War for A24. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama and is based in New York City.



Grace Gummer’s recent television credits include leading roles in Peacock's Dr. Death”, “A Teacher” for FX for Hulu, and the Emmy-winning series “Mr. Robot” for USA. She can most recently be seen starring in Showtime’s limited series Let the Right One In”. Grace is also known for her work on HBO’s groundbreaking series “The Newsroom” and “American Horror Story” for FX over several seasons, as well as her work in “Confirmation” opposite Kerry Washington, also for HBO. Grace appeared in films “Frances Ha” directed by Noah Baumbach, and “The Homesman,” directed by Tommy Lee Jones. She can also be seen in the independent feature comedy “The Long Dumb Road” directed by Hannah Fidell. The latest of her many theater credits include lead roles in Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day for The Public Theater, and Lila Neugebauer's Mary Page Marlowe for Second Stage Theater.

Henry Wolfe Gummer is a musician based in Los Angeles. For over a decade, he has been releasing his own music under the name Henry Wolfe and working with other artists as a producer. His acting credits include The Seagull at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park (dir. Mike Nichols) and the film The Good Shepherd (dir. Robert DeNiro). A graduate of Dartmouth College and a native son of the Berkshires, Henry is thrilled to be participating in the Williamstown Theater Festival alongside his sisters.

Louisa Jacobson. Off-Broadway: Lunch Bunch (Clubbed Thumb + PlayCo). Regional: Trayf (Geffen Playhouse), Romeo & Juliet (The Old Globe), Native Son (Yale Rep), The Member of The Wedding (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Currently, Louisa can be seen playing the role of Marian Brook in HBO’s The Gilded Age, an original series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Training: Yale School of Drama + British American Drama Academy.

In 2005, Mamie Gummer made her Off-Broadway debut with the premiere of Mr. Marmalade, in which she won a Theatre World Award. Previous credits include The Classic Stage Company’s Uncle Vanya (Lucille Lortel Nomination) and The School for Lies, The Water’s Edge (Lucille Lortel Nomination) for The Second Stage, and the Tony-Award nominated revival of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. In television, Mamie Gummer can recently be seen in the HBO MAX series “DMZ” from Ava Duvernay, opposite Rosario Dawson. Previous credits include season 3 of HBO’s “True Detective,” recurring in the Nat-Geo series “The Right Stuff,” the eight-part series “The Collection” and as the lead of the CW’s “Emily Owens, M.D.” She also appeared on WGN’s hit series “Manhattan” as well as CBS’ “The Good Wife.” On the feature side she can be seen in Sony’s Ricki and the Flash opposite Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline, in End of the Touropposite Jason Segel and Cake opposite Jennifer Aniston.

Dario Ladani Sanchez stars in Jason Katims’ new series “Dear Edward” on AppleTV+. New York Theatre: Selling Kabul (Playwrights Horizons, Pulitzer Finalist); You Will Get Sick (Roundabout); Juliet & Romeo (The Brick). Boston: Hand to God (SpeakEasy); Welcome to Arroyo’s (Circuit Theatre). International: La storia di colapesce (Trinacria Theatre Company). Readings and Workshops: the Public, Two River, Portland Stage, the Huntington, Chautauqua. Film: The Bull Cage (Best Actor, NY Indie Shorts Awards); Undercover (dir. Wes Palmer). Up Next: Shadow Wrangler (dir. Grace Rex). Education and Training: Northeastern University, British American Drama Academy, and Yale School of Drama. @darioladani

Born in New Jersey, Robert Sean Leonard began acting at age 14 at The Public Theater in New York. Leonard won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in The Invention of Love in 2001. His theater credits include At Home at the Zoo at the Signature Theatre and Richard II at the Old Globe Theatre. Prior to that, he appeared on Broadway as ‘Jules’ in Sondheim’s acclaimed revival of Sunday in the Park with George and also starred as ‘Atticus Finch’ in To Kill a Mockingbird at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London. He has performed in Broadway productions of The Invention of Love (Tony Award), Long Day’s Journey into Night(Tony nomination), Born Yesterday, The Violet Hour, The Music Man, The Iceman Cometh, Arcadia, Canadia (Tony nomination), Philadelphia, Here I Come!, The Speed of Darkness, Breaking the Code, and Brighton Beach Memoirs. He also appeared in the West End production of Our Town.

This is John Rothman’s third summer at Williamstown. First as an assistant director under Nikos Psacharopoulos in ’76, then in Richard Nelson’s Rodney’s Wife in 2004. He has appeared in many plays on and Off-Broadway, starred in numerous films, and television series including the critically acclaimed Amazon series “One Mississippi,” “Prime” opposite Meryl Streep and Scott Z. Burns “The Report.” Next up, John will be seen as Mortimer Sackler in the Netflix limited series “Painkiller” as well as portraying Alfred A. Knopf in the second season of “Julia” on MAX this fall.

The Pillowman

Lila Neugebauer is an award-winning stage and screen director. Broadway: Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery. Recent Off-Broadway credits include Simon Stephens’ Morning Sun (MTC), Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe (Second Stage), Annie Baker’s The Antipodes, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Everybody, Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife/The Zoo Story (Signature Theatre), Sarah DeLappe’s The Wolves and Zoe Kazan’s After The Blast (Lincoln Center). As co-Artistic Director of The Mad Ones: Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie (Ars Nova) and Miles for Mary (Playwrights Horizons), among others. Lila is an alum of the Drama League, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab, an Ensemble Studio Theatre member, New Georges Affiliated Artist, and New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect. Obie Award, Drama Desk Sam Norkin Special Award, and Princess Grace Award recipient. TV: “Maid” (Netflix), “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+), “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and “Room 104” (HBO Max). Lila’s directorial feature debut Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry (Oscar nomination) is available on AppleTV+.

