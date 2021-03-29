Governor Cuomo Announces Vaccine Eligibility for New Yorkers Age 30+ Beginning March 30

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more New Yorkers will soon be eligible for the state's vaccination program. Starting tomorrow (8am), residents age 30+ will be eligible to schedule vaccine appointments and starting April 6 (8am), residents 16+ will be eligible.

#BREAKING: Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines.



And beginning tomorrow at 8am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines.



Let's #VaccinateNY - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 29, 2021

"Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to get shots into people's arms, with our State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites now on the brink of delivering 2 million total doses," Governor Cuomo said. "This momentous undertaking is far from over, and we are continuing to work with local leaders to make sure the vaccine distribution is equitable and our vaccination sites are accessible. As New Yorkers we've overcome every challenge COVID brought before us, and now that we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, we need to remain strong, united and determined - and not let our guard down."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is keen on getting the theatre district up and running again. In addition to announcing plans to create vaccine distribution sites for theatre workers, he also kept hopes of Broadway's return alive by revealing that reopening in the fall 2021 is still the goal.

In an interview with The Points Guy, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin confirms that intended timeline. She reveals that some shows are "tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening," with a several others planning on October and November.

"If some miracle happened - the [COVID-19] incidence rate went down dramatically, the vaccination rate went up dramatically - [Broadway's return] could be sooner," she added. "But as of right now, we're looking at September."

In the coming weeks there are plans for a dedicated vaccination site on Broadway for the theater industry, a mobile unit for off-Broadway, pop-up COVID testing sites by theatres, and plans underway to manage crowds before and after shows.

