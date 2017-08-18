New Details Emerge for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel

New details have emerged regarding a missing talent agent from Oradell, New Jersey, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after returning from a family trip to Scotland.

In new details published by The New York Post today, it has been revealed that the agent had shown no signs of mental illness distress prior to his disappearance.

"He never said anything like, 'I'm depressed being home' or 'I have to fight the grind again,'" said Chris Schlegel, Mark's wife.

It is reported that Schlegel left his home in Bergen County, New Jersey on Sunday morning, leaving behind his cell phone, wallet and personal identification. He was last seen by neighbors, carrying a light colored gift bag and walking "with a purpose" toward an unknown destination.

Law enforcement conducted a thorough search of Schelgel's office this week, but came up empty handed. On Monday, a police dog picked up a scent near a bus stop frequented by Schelgel, law enforcement's strongest lead so far.

"A dog can't tell us what he's smelling but based on the dog's reaction, the handler's feeling was that it was a pretty good track," said Oradell Police Lt. Richard Zdanowicz, despite the fact that Schlegel had not used that bus stop for at least a week before his disappearance.

Chris Schlegel now believes that her husband may be close to home, theorizing that he may have stopped off in the city first.

"I'm convinced he went into the city and came home," she said, citing missing bus passes. His wife said that in searching her husband's belongings for clues as to his disappearance, she found only eight round-trip bus passes, noting that her husband would've had ten tickets ready for the week.

"It seems like one set of the bus passes was missing," she said.

Authorities will continue the search for Schlegel, combing the marshes and forests near the agent's home, along with Chris Schlegel who vows to continue the search for her missing spouse.

"I'm trying not to think about it. I'm trying to pretend he's at work right now - because I have to. Of course I'm going to go back out and look for him." she told the Post.

Schlegel, who works for Cornerstone Talent, has an extensive Broadway client-base, including such stars as Marin Mazzie, Terrence Mann, Jefferson Mays, LiLlias White, Bryce Pinkham, Gregg Edelman, and many others.

Detective Mark Fedorchak told Daily Voice: "He doesn't have the kind of history that you'd usually find in these cases. That's why we're concerned." He was last seen in a white collared shirt, light-colored shorts and boat shoes.

Anyone with infomation regarding Shlegel's whereabouts should contact Oradell police: (201) 261-0200 .

Photo courtesy of Oradell Police Department

