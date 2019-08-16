Global Roundup 8/16 - JOSEPH on Broadway, Lea Salonga in SWEENEY TODD, FROZEN Tour First Look and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature JOSEPH on Broadway, Lea Salonga in SWEENEY TODD, FROZEN Tour First Look and More!

Stratford Festival 2020 Announces 15 Plays, A New Theatre, and More - Colm Feore will utter the first words on the Stratford Festival's newest stage, an echo of the inaugural performance in 1953, when Alec Guinness's opening speech in Richard III anticipated the "glorious summer" that was to come for Stratford. Feore, an internationally acclaimed stage and screen actor, is just one of a diverse company of accomplished actors who will present a repertory season of 15 productions in four remarkable theatres. (Read more)

Rialto Chatter: Will JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Cross to Pond for Broadway? - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which is in the midst of a limited 11-week season at the London Palladium, might be heading to Broadway! According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Broadway producers are already eying a transfer. Directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon), the London production stars Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben). The new staging marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album. (Read more)

Check Out An All New Photo of Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan, and Nyoy Volante in SWEENEY TODD! - As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Lea Salonga will take on the role of Mrs. Lovett in Stephen Sondheim's classic musical SWEENEY TODD in the Philippines. The show culminates Atlantis' 20th Anniversary Season in 2019. She stars opposite Jett Pangan in the title role. Salonga has shared an all new photo featuring herself, Pangan, and Nyoy Volante, who plays Signor Pirelli! (Read more)

VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Elsa, Caroline Bowman, Sings 'Let It Go' At Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert! - This week, Caroline Bowman warmed up at the Broadway In Chicago Millenium Park Summer Concert before she brings the cold on the road in the first national tour of Frozen. Check out Caroline below belting out Elsa's signature anthem, "Let It Go" below! (Read more)

Top Reviews

Central New York: Contributor Natasha Ashley reviews SOUTH PACIFIC at The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, writing "The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival is now presenting a breathtaking and visually stunning production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical South Pacific. The beautiful, relevant, and captivating love story sweeps the audience away to an island paradise under the creative direction of Scott Weinstein. This musical, that has garnered ten Tony Awards and three Academy Awards, can now add this brilliant production to its lists of accomplishments. The visual appeal, the creativity, the pertinent story, the music, and the cast are all phenomenal. Once again the magical stage at the Merry a?' Go -Round Playhouse has proven that they bring the Broadway-wow factor with a fresh take on this classic musical."

Maine: Contributor Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold reviews THE WIZARD OF OZ at MSMT, writing "To stage the beloved cultural icon that is THE WIZARD OF OZ offers any theatre company a herculean challenge: one which requires stretching the imagination to the limits to create a universe where reality is redefined and fantasy is fulfilled. In short, it demands stunning stagecraft and brilliant artistic vision. And it is just that kind of theatrical magic which Maine State Music Theatre's new production co- directed by Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark boldly and beautifully realizes."

Rockland / Westchester: Contributor Peter Danish reviews TUCK EVERLASTING at White Plains Performing Arts Center, writing "According to their website, WPPAC's STAGE 2 'bridges the gap between the WPPAC Educational Department offerings and the Mainstage, giving college and community performers the opportunity to work in a regional theatre setting under the guidance of professional artists.' No such disclaimer is necessary for their new production of Tuck Everlasting, it is every bit as first-rate as their mainstage productions."

Raleigh: Contributor Nicole Ackman reviews Theatre Raleigh's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, writing "There are some musicals that it's difficult to imagine someone could watch without their heart being touched. Theatre Raleigh's production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, directed by their Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady, is certainly one of those pieces. Based on the novel of the same name, it's a story of family and isolation, love and romance, and wondering if you were meant for more than the life you're leading. With gorgeous music by Jason Robert Brown, this heart-wrenching show is sure to connect with audiences."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Nicole Ackman

Nicole Ackman recently returned to her native Raleigh, North Carolina after living in London and New York City. She studied communications and history at Elon University and earned her Master's in Arts Administration at City University of London. Nicole has been writing for BroadwayWorld for several years in different capacities, in addition to her own blog and YouTube channel. She also enjoys classic literature, historical sites, British chocolate, and Star Wars.

