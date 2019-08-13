FROZEN
Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Elsa, Caroline Bowman, Sings 'Let It Go' At Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert!

Aug. 13, 2019  

This week, Caroline Bowman warmed up at the Broadway In Chicago Millenium Park Summer Concert before she brings the cold on the road in the first national tour of Frozen.

Check out Caroline below belting out Elsa's signature anthem, "Let It Go" below!

Caroline Bowman has starred in Broadway and touring productions as Nicola in Kinky Boots, Elphaba in Wicked, Eva Peron in Evita, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, and Carmen in Fame. She holds a BFA from Penn State.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at The Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records and placing in the top 10 best-selling shows every week since opening in March 2018.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Elsa, Caroline Bowman, Sings 'Let It Go' At Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: HADESTOWN Announces a National Tour!
  • VIDEO: Casey Nicholaw and Caitlin Kinnunen Give Emotional Speeches at THE PROM's Final Curtain Call
  • VIDEO: Final BE MORE CHILL Curtain Call - Joe Iconis Gives a Speech and the Cast Sings 'The Goodbye Song'
  • VIDEO: Cast of HADESTOWN Performs Mashup on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Stars on BAT OUT OF HELL Perform 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Relive THE PROM's Journey on Broadway as the Show Wraps Up its Run

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup