VIDEO: FROZEN Tour Elsa, Caroline Bowman, Sings 'Let It Go' At Broadway In Chicago Summer Concert!

This week, Caroline Bowman warmed up at the Broadway In Chicago Millenium Park Summer Concert before she brings the cold on the road in the first national tour of Frozen.

Check out Caroline below belting out Elsa's signature anthem, "Let It Go" below!

Caroline Bowman has starred in Broadway and touring productions as Nicola in Kinky Boots, Elphaba in Wicked, Eva Peron in Evita, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, and Carmen in Fame. She holds a BFA from Penn State.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at The Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records and placing in the top 10 best-selling shows every week since opening in March 2018.

