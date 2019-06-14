Global Roundup 6/14 - Clay Aiken in GREASE, ROCK OF AGES in LA, Rachel York in 42nd Street & More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Clay Aiken in GREASE, ROCK OF AGES in LA, Rachel York in 42nd Street & More!

Check out our top news and features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Top Stories

Photo Flash: Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Star In GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO - Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16. Superstar of stage and silver screen and American Idol favorite Clay Aiken stars as Teen Angel, with former 'Wicked' star Jackie Burns as Rizzo, Anastasia's Zach Adkins as Danny Zuko, and RISE star Damon J. Gilllespie as Doody! (Read more)

ROCK OF AGES Immersive Los Angeles Production Announced! - Celebrated Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominated producer of five-time Tony Award-nominated ROCK OF AGES Broadway show Matthew Weaver announced today that the production will return to its LA roots -- where it first started in 2005 at King King on Hollywood Boulevard -- with the opening of ROCK OF AGES Hollywood this September. (Read more)

Rachel York & Sally Struthers Star In 42ND STREET At Ogunquit Playhouse - Come and meet those dancing feet! The ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make magical musical theatre hits the Ogunquit Playhouse stage June 19 through July 13. (Read more)

Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of KISS MY AZTEC! at Berkeley Rep? - The world premiere of Kiss My Aztec! is currently running through July 14 at Berkeley Rep. This fresh, irreverent musical comedy could only spring forth from the clever and culturally savvy mind of John Leguizamo (who seriously schooled Berkeley Rep audiences with Latin History for Morons). With an energetic musical fusion of salsa, Latin boogaloo, hip-hop, gospel, funk, and merengue, and an inspired mash-up of Elizabethan dialect and modern slang, Kiss My Aztec! celebrates, elevates, and commemorates Latinx culture. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews MAMMA MIA! at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, writing "What happens if you take the upbeat and danceable pop music of a Swedish supergroup, place it in a beautiful sun-drenched setting, add in a dash of comedy, some athletic dancing, and a pinch of bright colors, and wrap it all in a simple, but entertaining, story? You get MAMMA MIA!, the hit musical featuring the music of ABBA, which is the first musical offering in the 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) at the University of Connecticut. The CT Rep, once again under the artistic direction of Terrence Mann (who also serves as the director of this production), is offering MAMMA MIA! as one of only two shows this summer season (down from the typical three) in order to give more people the opportunity to see each production."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews Arizona Broadway Theatre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY, writing "in the current staging of THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Arizona Broadway Theatre, director Danny Gorman has conjured up a production with style and panache that more than satisfies. It excels in tickling the funny bone and drawing breaths of delight. It is, in all aspects, sensational ~ funny and fanciful and heartwarming ~ featuring a cast that gives depth and dimension to their iconic characters. Standout performances by Brad York, Renee Kathleen Koher, Jasmine Bassham, and Lynzee Foreman."

Birmingham: Contributor David Edward Perry reviews MY FAIR LADY at Red Mountain Theatre Company, writing "Professor Henry Higgins (Kyle Holman) rises to the challenge to turn lowly Eliza Doolittle (Kristen Sharp) into a proper English lady. Red Mountain Theatre Company is offering an exciting and colorful production of the classic 'My Fair Lady' that truly makes you want to dance all night."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews ]5th Ave's WEST SIDE STORY, writing "I used to hate Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim's "West Side Story". My only exposure was the movie and I found the story flat and unconvincing. I mean, an entire song just repeating her name? Geeze, learn how to write a lyric. But then a touring production came through town and they got it. They understood what they were singing about and knew how to convey it. And then I got it too. He only needs the one word because it's all he wants to hear. And I fell in love with the show but only when it's done well. Since then I've seen many productions of varying levels of quality. Now comes the current production from the 5th Avenue Theatre and Spectrum Dance Theatre and while it has some moments and some good dance sequences thanks to choreographer Bob Richards who did his darnedest to reproduce the original Jerome Robbins choreography, it lacks the ability to convey the story and the love thanks to some lackluster lead performances and staging and intent from director Bill Berry that just didn't get it."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has been involved in as a spectator as well as an actor for the last 25+ years. He has performed in a variety of musicals over the years including FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, PIPPIN, CITY OF ANGELS, 1776, WORKING, LITTLE WOMEN, WORKING, GODSPELL (Jesus) and JOSEPH..DR

EAMCOAT (Joseph) just to name a few. He currently resides in West Hartford, CT with his wife, Shannon and their two children.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles