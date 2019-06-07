Photo Flash: Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Star In GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO

Jun. 7, 2019  

Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16.

Superstar of stage and silver screen and American Idol favorite Clay Aiken stars as Teen Angel, with former 'Wicked' star Jackie Burns as Rizzo, Anastasia's Zach Adkins as Danny Zuko, and RISE star Damon J. Gilllespie as Doody!

Since making its Broadway debut in 1972, Grease, the story of innocent, lovesick Sandy and bad-boy Danny attempting to rekindle a summer romance, has been captivating audiences of all generations. Take a rock 'n' roll trip back to the 1950s with electrifying choreography and unforgettable hits from the iconic movie including: "You're The One That I Want," "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'" and many more.

Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

Photo Credit: Matt Polk/Pittsburgh CLO

Mei Lu Barnum & Damon J. Gillespe

Eric Phelps, Clay Aiken & Matt Copley

Clay Aiken And Cast

Zach Adkins & Kristen Martin

The T-birds

Andrea Weinzierl, Zach Adkins & Damon J. Gillespie

Becca Andrews, Kristen Martin, Jackie Burns & Mei Lu Barnum

Kristen Martin & The Pink Ladies

Melessie Clark & Becca Andrews

The Cast Of Grease



