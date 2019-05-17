Global Roundup 5/17 - David Bowie's LAZARUS, HELLO DOLLY!, FLAMINGO KID and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature David Bowie's LAZARUS, HELLO DOLLY!, FLAMINGO KID and More!

Top Stories

Top Stories

HAMILTON Announces Chicago Closing Date - The musical Hamilton will conclude its more than three (3) year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) on January 5, 2020, it has been announced by producer Jeffrey Seller. Chicago was the first city outside New York where Hamilton opened; the production began performances on September 27, 2016 at what was then The PrivateBank Theatre. (Read more)

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At THE FLAMINGO KID at Hartford Stage - BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Flamingo Kid at Hartford Stage! Check out exclusive photos from the production below! The Flamingo Kid, inspired by the 1984 Garry Marshall coming-of-age film starring Matt Dillon, reunites Tresnjak with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder's Tony Award-winning book writer and lyricist Robert L. Freedman. They are collaborating for the first time with the Tony Award-nominated composer Scott Frankel (Grey Gardens, War Paint). (Read more)

Barrington Stage Co Announces Casting For 2019; Mykal Kilgore, Julia Murney, Jonathan Raviv, and More - Barrington Stage Company announced today casting for its 25th Anniversary season. Casting will include Elijah Alexander, Mara Davi, Carson Elrod, Joel de la Fuente, Mykal Kilgore, Alyse Alan Louis, Kate MacCluggage, Jeff McCarthy, Julia Murney, Jonathan Raviv, Debra Jo Rupp and more. Full casting for the 25th Anniversary season is below. (Read more)

Caroline Bowman And More Join KINKY BOOTS at The Muny - The Muny announced today its complete cast, design and production team for Kinky Boots, the second show of its second century, June 19 - 25. Joining the previously announced Graham Scott Fleming (Charlie Price), J. Harrison Ghee (Lola) and Taylor Louderman (Lauren) are Caroline Bowman (Nicola), John Scherer (George), Paul Whitty (Don), Victor Landon (Young Charlie) and Khaydn M. Adams (Young Lola). (Read more)

Top Reviews

Tampa/St. Petersburg: Contributor Peter Nason reviews Stephen Sondheim's Horrifying & Hilarious SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at the Asolo Rep writing "You won't find a better production of this masterpiece, now celebrating its 40th anniversary."

Norway: Contributor Christian Ranke reviews David Bowie'S LAZARUS at Det Norske Teatret writing "It is not easy to interpret what the deeper hidden meaning behind 'Lazarus.' On one hand it feels very much like a theatrical extravaganza, a piece that unfolds in dream logic composed of a series of tableaux of life's many questions, like existentiality, sex, love and death. While other may, understandably, view it as overly pretentious and, minus Bowie's music, not easily accessible."

Minneapolis / St. Paul: Contributor Peggy Sue Dunigan reviews MN Opera's LA TRAVIATA, writing "Opening on the past Saturday night at the Ordway Center, MN Opera staged a magnificent production of Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 Opera La Traviata. Verdi's breathtaking love and death opera accompanied by Francesco Maria Piave's libretto was adapted after Alexander Dumas' 'Lady of the Camellias' or 'La Dame aux Camelias. In Verdi's reimagining of the Dumas novel, his music showcases the prodigious talents and voice of the protagonist, Violetta. For the company's opening night, Nicole Cabel masterfully sang the challenging operatic role."

Columbus: Contributor Christina Mancuso reviews HELLO DOLLY on tour, writing "Betty Buckley is as refined as it gets, starring in the refreshingly classic production of HELLO, DOLLY! at the Ohio Theatre. From the moment she saunters onto the stage, there is no doubt that we are among a true legend. She is humble and charming as she effortlessly embraces this iconic role with pure genius."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Peggy Sue Dunigan

Peggy Sue Dunigan earned a BA in Fine Art, a MA in English and then finished with a Masters of Fine Art in Creative Fiction from Pine Manor College, Massachusetts. Currently she independently writes for multiple publications on the culinary, performance and visual arts or works on her own writing projects while also teaching college English and Research Writing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her other creative energy emerges by baking cakes and provincial sweets from vintage recipes so when in the kitchen, at her desk, either drawing or writing, or enjoying evenings at any and all theaters, she strives to provide satisfying memories for the body and soul.

