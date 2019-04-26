Global Roundup 4/26 - Patti LuPone, INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, SPELLING BEE Cancellation, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Patti LuPone, INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, SPELLING BEE Cancellation, and More!

Patti LuPone Will Play The Berkshires This Summer - The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will present Broadway legend Patti LuPone on Saturday, July 20 at 8:00pm, and The Fab Faux performing a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road on Friday, August 2 at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale to Mahaiwe members on Thursday, December 20 and to the general public on Friday, December 28. Mahaiwe members enjoy ticket discounts, early ordering privileges, and other perks for a full 12 months. Memberships start at $75 ($35 for those 30 and under) and contributions can be made at the box office or online. (Read more)

Update: Maryland Middle School Reverses Cancellation of SPELLING BEE - The Hyattsville Middle School production of Spelling Bee will go on as planned, following a petition and protests from parents and community members alike. The school took to Facebook to share that the production will go on as originally planned, with a disclaimer about the mature content included. (Read more)

Miller, Matarazzo, Williams, & Goldberg Among Initial Stars of Hollywood Bowl's INTO THE WOODS - Preliminary casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods. The darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece, with book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, will be the 20th annual LA Phil / Hollywood Bowl-produced, fully staged summer Broadway musical. (Read more)

SURVIVOR: THE DESTINY'S CHILD MUSICAL Will Premiere in Houston, and Eyes Broadway and West End Runs - Since its inception in 1990, Destiny's Child has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards, served as an inspiration to many musical acts and garnered generations of fans. Now, for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to an honest, behind-the-scenes look at how the greatest girl group of all time was created - courtesy of the mastermind behind them, Mathew Knowles. (Read more).

UK / West End: Contributor Liz Cearns reviews AMELIE at Watermill Theatre, writing "Craig Lucas, Daniel Messe and Nathan Tysen's musical adaptation of the acclaimed film Amelie, which ran on Broadway in 2017 and now kicks off a UK tour, fills the Watermill's stage with the music, bustle and romance of Paris."

Jacksonville: Contributor Jordan Higginbotham reviews SCHOOL OF ROCK at Times Union Performing Arts Center, writing "Class is in session at the School of Rock and their teaching Jacksonville all about rock-n-roll! The musical featuring music from Tony Award winner Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on the 2003 movie School of Rock. The musical follows a man, Dewey Finn (Merritt David Janes), as he impersonates his best friend Ned Schneebly as a substitute teacher at Horace Green. When Dewey realizes he is in way over his head, he hears his students playing classical music. He decides he will teach them about rock-n-roll, and they will compete in "The Battle of the Bands." The musical displays amazing music, a great story, and life lessons for everyone to take away."

Houston: Contributor Pnina Topham reviews RAGTIME at the Hobby Center, writing "RAGTIME is a vivid portrait of America in the early 20th century, when worlds and cultures collided on issues of race, class, gender equality, and politics. This deeply moving musical features a Tony award-winning score, book, and original Broadway orchestrations. This spectacular production of RAGTIME holds a mirror up to America, and the reflection isn't always pretty. But it is imperative and important that we see ourselves, our past, and our potential future in that mirror, for those who do not learn from history, are doomed to repeat it."

Los Angeles: Contributor Shari Barrett reviews SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at La Mirada, writing "Even before it opened this month, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment knew they had a hit production on their hands with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, based on the greatest movie musical of all time with screenplay by Betty Comden & Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name which starred Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, Debbie Reynolds and Jean Hagen, the plot closely adheres to the original story set in 1920s Hollywood during the waning days of the Silent Screen era, focusing on romantic leading man, Don Lockwood, his tap dancing sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's platinum blonde leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in the new talking pictures."

Shari Barrett, a Los Angeles native, has been active in the theater world since the age of six - acting, singing, and dancing her way across the boards all over town. After teaching in secondary schools, working in marketing for several studios, writing, directing, producing, and performing in productions for several non-profit theaters, Shari now dedicates her time and focuses her skills as a theater reviewer, entertainment columnist, and publicist to "get the word out" about theaters of all sizes throughout the Los Angeles area.



As a founding member of the LA Stage Alliance Leadership Council Task Force, she and reps from theaters throughout the city worked together to articulate a vision for the theater community of Greater Los Angeles.



Shari is a member of the Board of Directors for Kentwood Players at the Westchester Playhouse, one of the thriving community theater groups in Los Angeles, and the Publicist for CRE Outreach at The Blue Door, a theater group dedicated to providing artistic expression for those with all disabilities, military veterans, and at-risk youth.



Along with being on the dedicated team of Broadway World theater reviewers in Los Angeles, Shari writes a weekly "Stage Page" column in the Culver City News featuring local theater news and reviews.



Shari has received recognition from the City of Los Angeles for her dedication of heart and hand to the needs of friends, neighbors and fellow members of society for her devotion of service to the people of Los Angeles, and is honored to serve the theater world in her hometown.

