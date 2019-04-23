SURVIVOR: THE DESTINY'S CHILD MUSICAL Will Premiere in Houston, and Eyes Broadway and West End Runs

The production also hopes to embark on a world tour!

Since its inception in 1990, Destiny's Child has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won multiple Grammy Awards, served as an inspiration to many musical acts and garnered generations of fans. Now, for the first time ever, audiences will be treated to an honest, behind-the-scenes look at how the greatest girl group of all time was created - courtesy of the mastermind behind them, Mathew Knowles.

"I want to pull back the curtain," explains Knowles, Destiny's Child co-creator and manager. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams - those of mine and others."

Told from his perspective, Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical will start its roller coaster tale at the point of humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution - good and bad - that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry. Ultimately, the story shares the message that building a dream takes sacrifice, even at the cost of everything and everyone you love.

With a project of such magnitude and significance, Knowles knew there was no storyteller better prepared to bring his vision to life than multi-hyphenate writer, producer, director, and Houston native, Je'Caryous Johnson.

A theater industry veteran, Johnson is one of the most prolific, commercial producers working today. Tallying nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in box office receipts, he has written, directed and produced more than 20 plays seen by millions of theatergoers. His recent stage productions include Redemption of a Dogg, an original bio-musical based on the life and music of rap superstar Snoop Dogg, and Set It Off Live, a dynamic stage adaptation of the 1996 Warner Brothers cult film that starred Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Vivica A. Fox. Critics hailed Johnson's adaption - which starred Destiny's Child original member LeToya Luckett - as, among other superlatives, "groundbreaking."

"I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Knowles on the development of Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical," says Johnson. "It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It's fair, it's real and it's an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history."

Featuring a masterful mix of music, dance and beautiful imagery, Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical promises complete transparency in dissecting the man who developed and navigated the careers of an iconic girl group as well as the legacy of one of music's biggest superstars.

"It is my mission to tell the stories of our legends and cement their legacies in the history of our world," continues Johnson, "but this one is very dear to me. As a native Houstonian, I have a special affinity for Destiny's Child because we are from the same city and it is one that breeds greatness! I can assure their fans, and mine, that I will give everything I have to this story and will make sure it is the greatest show they ever experience!"

Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical will be the must-see/do event of 2020 that will leave audiences both mesmerized and inspired! The production will premiere in Houston, with plans for Broadway, London's West End and, eventually, its own world tour.





