Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Glenn Weiss Wins DGA Award For Directing the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Glenn Weiss Wins DGA Award For Directing the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The 2023 DGA Awards were at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 18.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Glenn Weiss has won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the Weiss won the Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials category, winning against the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, and Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart.

Weiss' directorial team included Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, and Ricky Kirshner as associate directors.

Stage managers on Weiss' team were Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, and Eddie Valk.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Ariana DeBose. They are available to stream on Paramount+, along with the pre-ceremony hosted by Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.

This year, the Tony Awards Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Producer and director of television and live events, Weiss has won 14 Emmy Awards and six Directors Guild of America awards as a director and producer for various awards shows and reality shows including the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and Academy Awards.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment have acted as executive producers of the Tony Awards telecast since 2004. During White Cherry's tenure, the Tony Awards have been recognized with an unprecedented amount of Emmy nominations and Emmy wins, including the best show in its class 9 times. That recognition is far more than any time in Tony Awards history and is unparalleled by any other awards show today.

Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Pop Star Betty Who Sings A SHREK THE MUSICAL Cover Photo
Video: Pop Star Betty Who Sings A SHREK THE MUSICAL Cover
Tonight, Aussie pop star Betty Who took to Instagram to show off her tenor with a Shrek the Musical cover! See the video here!
VIDEO: SIXs Wright on Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway Photo
VIDEO: SIX's Wright on Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway
SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National Tour Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of the 1776 National Tour
Get a first look at opening night red carpet photos of the new national tour of 1776!
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of 1776 Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of 1776
Get a first look at production photos of the national tour of 1776!

From This Author - Michael Major


Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'Optometry Release 'Not What You Expected'
February 20, 2023

Optometry, the Los Angeles-based music duo comprised of John Tejada and March Adstrum, release “Not What You Expected.' The second single from their forthcoming album, After-Image, sees Tejada pair a laid-back breakbeat with the sound of a found recording destroyed over time, while Adstrum pours her heart out about recent life-changing events.
VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'
February 20, 2023

Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAYVIDEO: SIX Star Hailee Kaleem Wright Talks Overcoming Homelessness Before Broadway on TODAY
February 20, 2023

SIX star Hailee Kaleem Wright appeared on the TODAY Show with Hoda and Jenna this morning to discuss her inspiring story overcoming homelessness twice before starring on Broadway. Watch the new interview video now!
VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'VIDEO: Mickey Leigh's Mutated Music Releases Live In-Studio Performance Video of 'Loneliness'
February 20, 2023

Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh has released a live in-studio performance video of the song 'Loneliness' co-written with legendary music writer Lester Bangs. Mickey says, 'It was one of the first songs that Lester and I wrote together, when we formed Birdland back in 1977.'
Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'Montreal's Dead Alright Unveils New Single 'Parasites'
February 20, 2023

Montreal’s Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single 'Parasites.' The track (which features guest vocals by Davey Knight of Toronto's Debt Cemetary) is 'a fast and aggressive skatepunk take on the great state our elders left the planet for us.'
share