Glenn Weiss Wins DGA Award For Directing the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Glenn Weiss has won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing the 75th Annual Tony Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the Weiss won the Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials category, winning against the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter, and Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart.

Weiss' directorial team included Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, and Ricky Kirshner as associate directors.

Stage managers on Weiss' team were Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, and Eddie Valk.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Ariana DeBose. They are available to stream on Paramount+, along with the pre-ceremony hosted by Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.

This year, the Tony Awards Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will broadcast live from the United Palace in New York City on Sunday, June 11, 2023, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Producer and director of television and live events, Weiss has won 14 Emmy Awards and six Directors Guild of America awards as a director and producer for various awards shows and reality shows including the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, and Academy Awards.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment have acted as executive producers of the Tony Awards telecast since 2004. During White Cherry's tenure, the Tony Awards have been recognized with an unprecedented amount of Emmy nominations and Emmy wins, including the best show in its class 9 times. That recognition is far more than any time in Tony Awards history and is unparalleled by any other awards show today.

Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved