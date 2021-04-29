Gideon Glick and Reid Scott to Join THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season 4

Deadline has reported that Gideon Glick and Reid Scott are set appear in recurring roles on the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon. Both are set to appear in multi-episode arcs.

Check out the full story HERE.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has garnered 20 Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy and more.

In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

Gideon Glick's credits include:

Broadway: Significant Other (Drama League Award nomination), Spring Awakening, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Off-Broadway: The Harvest, Significant Other, Speech & Debate, The Few, Into the Woods, Peerless, Wild Animals You Should Know, Spring Awakening. Film: Ocean's 8, Speech & Debate, Song One, A Case of You, One Last Thing..., Gods Behaving Badly. Television: "The Detour," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Man Seeking Woman," "Margot vs. Lily," "Devious Maids." Podcast: "The Message."