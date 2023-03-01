Gibney Presents World Premiere Of CAMEO By Ogemdi Ude

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of Cameo by choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Ogemdi Ude. A duet about preserving and losing memories, the performance features a multimedia installation, a live soundscape, and a complex improvised score.

In Cameo, Ude and her group of Black femme collaborators engage in an essential Black cultural practice - sharing the stories that make us who we are, even when we have forgotten pieces along the way. Structured as an elaborate memory card game, Cameo challenges the performers' capacity to process, reinvent, and push forward after facing the obstacle of forgetting in the mind and the body.

Cameo is choreographed by Ogemdi Ude and performed by Runako Campbell, Selah V. Hampton, and Dava Huesca. The work will feature a different pair of artists at each performance. Cameo's rehearsal collaborator is Symara Johnson.

Gibney Presents is Gibney's premier presentation series, offering a rich blend of dance and performance in fully-produced, evening-length commissions. This performance was curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa as part of the Gibney Center 2022-2023 Season.