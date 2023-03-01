Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gibney Presents World Premiere Of CAMEO By Ogemdi Ude

Performances run April 20-22.

Mar. 01, 2023  
Gibney Presents World Premiere Of CAMEO By Ogemdi Ude

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of Cameo by choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Ogemdi Ude. A duet about preserving and losing memories, the performance features a multimedia installation, a live soundscape, and a complex improvised score.

In Cameo, Ude and her group of Black femme collaborators engage in an essential Black cultural practice - sharing the stories that make us who we are, even when we have forgotten pieces along the way. Structured as an elaborate memory card game, Cameo challenges the performers' capacity to process, reinvent, and push forward after facing the obstacle of forgetting in the mind and the body.

Cameo is choreographed by Ogemdi Ude and performed by Runako Campbell, Selah V. Hampton, and Dava Huesca. The work will feature a different pair of artists at each performance. Cameo's rehearsal collaborator is Symara Johnson.

Gibney Presents is Gibney's premier presentation series, offering a rich blend of dance and performance in fully-produced, evening-length commissions. This performance was curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa as part of the Gibney Center 2022-2023 Season.




Related Stories
Video: First Look At Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group Photo
Video: First Look At Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
See first look video of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! 
Photos: Elvis Costello, Paula Vogel, And More Turn Out For LETTERS FROM MAX Opening Night Photo
Photos: Elvis Costello, Paula Vogel, And More Turn Out For LETTERS FROM MAX Opening Night At Signature Theatre!
Signature Theatre presents the world premiere production of MacArthur Fellow Sarah Ruhl's Letters From Max, directed by Kate Whoriskey, based on the book by Ruhl and Max Ritvo (Milkweed Editions), running through March 19, 2023. See photos from the show's opening night celebration featuring the show's star Jessica Hecht, rock icon Elvis Costello and more!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS at the Kennedy Center
Check out photos from opening night of the tour of Into the Woods at the Kennedy Center!
Lea Michele & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season Photo
Lea Michele & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-24 Season
Carnegie Hall has announced programming for its 2023–2024 season, including Lea Michele's Carnegie Hall Debut, Patti LuPone, and more. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Podcast Exclusive: Jelani Remy Stops By THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALESPodcast Exclusive: Jelani Remy Stops By THE THEATRE PODCAST WITH ALAN SEALES
February 28, 2023

Hear a podcast exclusive as The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes Broadway actor Jelani Remy.
Video: First Look At Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre GroupVideo: First Look At Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN At Center Theatre Group
February 28, 2023

See first look video of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! 
Photos: Elvis Costello, Paula Vogel, And More Turn Out For LETTERS FROM MAX Opening Night At Signature Theatre!Photos: Elvis Costello, Paula Vogel, And More Turn Out For LETTERS FROM MAX Opening Night At Signature Theatre!
February 28, 2023

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere production of MacArthur Fellow Sarah Ruhl's Letters From Max, directed by Kate Whoriskey, based on the book by Ruhl and Max Ritvo (Milkweed Editions), running through March 19, 2023. See photos from the show's opening night celebration featuring the show's star Jessica Hecht, rock icon Elvis Costello and more!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS Tour at the Kennedy CenterPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of INTO THE WOODS Tour at the Kennedy Center
February 28, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of the tour of Into the Woods at the Kennedy Center!
Lea Michele, Patti LuPone & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-2024 SeasonLea Michele, Patti LuPone & More to be Featured in Carnegie Hall 2023-2024 Season
February 28, 2023

Carnegie Hall has announced programming for its 2023–2024 season, including Lea Michele's Carnegie Hall Debut, Patti LuPone, and more. See how to purchase tickets!
share