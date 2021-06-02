Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Ty-Gabriel Jones Sees Theatre as a Responsibility and An Honor

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Ty-Gabriel Jones shares why he applied to Next on Stage, what musical theatre means to him, and a memory from seeing Hadestown!

Check out Ty-Gabriel's latest performance HERE.

Why did you apply to Next on Stage?

Next on Stage is a great opportunity to receive constructive criticism from Broadway professionals and an even greater opportunity for community engagement and service.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is a societal necessity. It teaches humanity what we can't learn in a conventional classroom - empathy; It can help us step away from our 9 to 5 lives and escape or it can help us process those things we feel we must escape on other days. For the audience, each musical theatre performances is typically someone's very first show and someone else's very last show. That is an incredible responsibility and honor.

Share a memory from seeing a past production!

I remember seeing the last performance of Hadestown on Broadway before Broadway went dark. It my first in-person attendance of a Broadway Musical and I was seated behind a class of 5th graders. I'll never forget how loud and wild they were as the show began versus how still and silent they were when Hermes started to sing. I was really grateful to have had the privilege of being able to afford that ticket and even more so that that class of kids was given the opportunity to see a Broadway show.

Give a shoutout!

Shoutout to the cast and production team of "LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE" - The Musical! See our full Online Musical on YouTube.com or at loveisloveislovethemusical.com

