Get to Know the Golden Globe Nominees for Best Original Song!

The Best Original Song - Motion Picture category highlights some of Broadway's best and we are here to help you get to know each song nominated!

"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote "Beautiful Ghosts" for "Cats," in which Swift starred as Bombalurina. The song was song by Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Cats also stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Universal Pictures presents a Working Title Films and Amblin Entertainment production, in association with Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group. Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Tom Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison and Jo Burn.

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman

Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote the song, which played during the end credits of "Rocketman." John performs with Taron Egerton, who plays him in the film.

ROCKETMAN is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. This inspirational story - set to Elton John's most beloved songs and performed by star Taron Egerton - tells the universally relatable story of how a small-town boy became one of the most iconic figures in Pop culture.

ROCKETMAN also stars Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother Sheila Farebrother.

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2

Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez wrote the song "Into the Unknown," which was sung by Idina Menzel in the film Frozen 2.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez most notably wrote the music for the hit Disney film Frozen, including the anthem Let It Go, which won an Oscar. They recently won an Oscar for the song "Remember Me" from the Disney film Coco.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

"Spirit" - The Lion King

"Spirit" was written by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh. Knowles-Carter performs the song in The Lion King.

Jon Favreau directed a new take on Disney's 1994 classic animated film, featuring pioneering filmmaking techniques.

The film stars Donald Glover as future king Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Simba's friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones as Simba's wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney's 1994 animated classic.

Chiwetel Ejiofor portrays Simba's villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard portrays Simba's no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can't wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright Joseph brings tough cub Young Nala to life.

John Kani was cast as the wise baboon Rafiki, and John Oliver was tapped as hornbill Zazu, Mufasa's loyal confidant. Seth Rogen lends his comedic chops to naïve warthog Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner joins the cast as know-it-all meerkat Timon.

The hyenas are Florence Kasumba who portrays Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo wrote the song "Stand Up" for the film Harriet and Erivo performs it in the film.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. HARRIET stars Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

Harriet premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, 2019.





