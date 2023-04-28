Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!

There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49! Check out discounted prices below:

Wednesday Matinees:

$69 - $79 Orchestra

$49 - $79 Mezzanine



Tuesday-Thursday Evenings:

$79 - $89 Orchestra

$49 - $89 Mezzanine



Fridays - Sundays:

$79 - $99 Orchestra

$59 - $99 Mezzanine



Valid for performances through June 18, 2023. Subject to availability. Offer not valid on prior purchases and cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Additional service fees apply for internet and phone orders. A $2.00 theatre facility fee is included in the price of each ticket. Limit twelve (12) tickets per order. Blackout dates may apply. Schedule, times, and prices are subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell. The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.