George Salazar and Joe Iconis, Beth Malone, Andrew Barth Feldman & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below in June

This Month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

George Salazar & - JUNE 17, 18, 20, 22, 23 & 24 AT 7:00 PM: Joe Iconis : TWO-PLAYER GAMEJUNE 17, 18, 20, 22, 23 & 24 AT 7:00 PM:

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite to reopen Feinstein's/54 Below with a revamped sequel to their cabaret act, Two-Player Game! Following the Broadway run of Be More Chill and the release of Two-Player Game as a live album, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists ready to make their return to audiences at Broadway's Supper Club...

Awesome party, I'm so glad I came.

Featuring: George Salazar and Joe Iconis

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 17 AT 9:45 PM: Shakina Nayfack : WHATEVER GETS YOU THROUGH ITJUNE 17 AT 9:45 PM:

You've seen her crack jokes on NBC's "Connecting..." and Hulu's "Difficult People," and watched her melt hearts in Amazon's "Transparent Musicale Finale." Continuing the tradition of her previous solo cabarets One Woman Show, Post-Op, and Manifest Pussy, join Shakina as she shares (mostly) unheard songs and stories that honor the heart's hard work of keeping faith and reawakening relationships, including a sneak peek at her new musical collaboration with Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie). Music directed by Jacob Yates, with special guest Lauren Marcus.

Featuring: Shakina Nayfack and Lauren Marcus

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lauren Marcus - JUNE 18 AT 9:45 PM JUNE 18 AT 9:45 PM

Acclaimed retro-pop singer/songwriter Lauren Marcus and her illustrious band of New York City musicians make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut this summer. A set of wholly original tunes inspired by the effervescent melody of 1960s pop, the lyrical poetry of 1970s troubadours, and the electric edge of contemporary indie rock, Lauren's sound is at once a throwback and completely forward-thinking. Lauren is well-known to theater audiences for her performances as Amy in Company (Barrington Stage Company), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public Theater), and Brooke in Be More Chill (Broadway), but this? This is a whole 'nother side of the gal. After delighting audiences with several Rockwood Musical Hall residencies over the past few years, Lauren and her boys are thrilled to be bringing their downtown spirit up a ways to 54th Street.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 19 & 27 AT 7:00 PM Nicole Henry : FEELING GOOD!JUNE 19 & 27 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry follows up her Cabaret Award nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody with a fresh and reviving lineup of tunes to celebrate her new single release, "Feeling Good." Songs from Broadway, jazz standards and 1980s and 90s pop take you on a journey through life, love, self-discovery and acceptance - it's a new dawn, a new day, a new world, a bold world...

$65 cover charge. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 19 & JULY 9 & 31 AT 9:45 PM Larry Owens ' SONDHEIMIAJUNE 19 & JULY 9 & 31 AT 9:45 PM

Sondheimia: it's a state of mind. In this intimately curated cabaret, multi-award-winning musical theatre actor Larry Owens explores time, love, and ambition through the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Music direction and supervision by Josh Kight.

Larry Owens was most recently seen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop for which he received a Drama League nomination and the Obie, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards. His television credits include "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Betty" (HBO), "Dash and Lily" (Netflix) and the upcoming seasons of "Modern Love" (Amazon), "Life and Beth" (Hulu), and animated voices for "Fairfax" (Amazon) and "Harley Quinn" (HBOMax).

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR NEW YORK RENAISSANCE! A CELEBRATION IN SONG! - JUNE 20 & JULY 3 AT 9:45 PM

The culmination of our re-opening weekend is brought to us by New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has been responsible for more than 100 sold-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below. With Scott's handpicked cast of Broadway and nightclub stars, we will celebrate, in music, all things New York, putting a punctuation mark on our highly emotional return. The weekend will end with an evening of exciting performances of famous songs that reflect the resilience of New Yorkers, the greatness of this City, and the power of music to move and inspire. Written, produced, and directed by Scott Siegel, this will be a sensational concert event that will leave you cheering!

Featuring: Brian Charles Rooney, Farah Alvin, and Danny Gardner

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Beth Malone - JUNE 21 AT 7:00 PM JUNE 21 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in an intimate new concert celebrating PRIDE Month. Best known for originating the role of (Big) Alison in the groundbreaking and celebrated Tony Award®-winning musical Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir of the same name, Malone now brings her music and personal stories to the stage.

Beth made her Broadway debut in Ring of Fire and has gone on to star in The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center, MUNY), and off-Broadway in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Bingo. In 2018, she played the Angel in the Broadway run of the star-studded production of Angels in America, directed by Marianne Elliot and starring Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield. She has performed her one-woman show, Beth Malone: So Far to great acclaim in venues across the country.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 21 AT 9:45 PM Alexis Michelle : PRIDE AT 54JUNE 21 AT 9:45 PM

This summer, live performances are back and so is Alexis Michelle! The star of TLC's "Dragnificent" and one of the last queens left standing on Season 9 of VH1's "DragRace" makes a long anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a very special PRIDE show! Manhattan's favorite Jewish drag chanteuse over 6'2" serves up her signature blend of comedy and musical interpretation in this one-of-a-kind show featuring songs ranging from the 60s to present day! Brandon James Gwinn returns as Alexis's music director, comedic foil, and onstage eye candy. Start your PRIDE celebrations right with Alexis Michelle on this colorful night!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRITTON & THE STING: SUMMER OF LOVE - JUNE 22 & 23 AT 9:45 PM

Britton Smith, front man of NYC's funk-liberation band, Britton & The Sting make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a 2 night engagement entitled Summer of Love. Waves of funk and mesmerizing melodies carry their journey-driven music deep into your soul, reminding you of the healing properties of music and intentional gatherings. Britton & The Sting concerts are containers of joy and liberation. You'll leave invigorated, sweaty, and feeling closer to yourself and others. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all of the best ways. Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker, Britton & The Sting was also featured in Paper Magazine's "Bops Only" 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right" list, as well as a featured 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick. Come to this show if you're eager to connect to other seekers of light.

Britton Smith is co-founder and president of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along, and After Midnight.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 24 & JULY 14 AT 9:45 PM Robbie Rozelle : BACK IN THE BASEMENTJUNE 24 & JULY 14 AT 9:45 PM

After a very brief hiatus (and practically one year to the date of the release of his debut album), Robbie Rozelle returns to the basement with an all-new show just for PRIDE. And after a year and a half of binging all of Netflix, the acclaimed entertainer has some things to say. Join Robbie and his teeny-tiny band as they celebrate life, love, and living out loud in a new hilarious romp from the creator of Songs From Inside My Locker and Tuesdays at 54 that is sure to be full of his signature medleys, razor-sharp wit, and just a soupçon of snark. He just hopes his suit jacket still fits. And if it doesn't, who cares? It's a celebration! Musical direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Featuring: Robbie Rozelle and Joseph Townsend

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kyle Taylor Parker - JUNE 25 AT 7:00 PM JUNE 25 AT 7:00 PM

Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Smokey Joe's Cafe), the unequivocal King of Broadway Soul, will make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with an electric show that promises to kick NYC PRIDE weekend off right! Known for his dynamic presence, megawatt smile, and a vocal tone that's as rich as it is bright, KTP will shower audiences with a variety of songs from his solo albums "Broadway Soul Vol. 1 & 2" which reimagine Broadway classics with an R&B twist, filtered through the sound of this multi-layered queer artist of color. Directed by Nathan Peck with arrangements and musical direction by Sonny Paladino, "Broadway Soul" will also feature soul standards and other classics, making it a must see for fans of disco, soul, and R&B.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 25 & 26 AT 9:45PM & JULY 9-11 AT 7:00 PM Andrew Barth Feldman : PARK MAPJUNE 25 & 26 AT 9:45PM & JULY 9-11 AT 7:00 PM

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") returns to the stage equipped with his extraordinarily specific area of expertise: the Disney Parks. Through song, Park Map will hilariously detail the winding history of the Disney Parks while vulnerably exploring Andrew's own increasingly complex relationship with the most magical place on earth. Park Map will feature various musical styles, some of Andrew's own original songs, and possibly too much discussion about Superstar Limo.

JUNE 25 & 26: $40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JULY 9-11: $55 cover charge $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Coulter & Friends have brought many memorable music-filled tributes to Feinstein's/54 Below over the last seven years. To celebrate the club's long-awaited reopening the gang is going to reprise highlights from their shows honoring iconic artists (Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Prince, David Bowie), beloved musicals (Chess, Disney's The Lion King) and of course, disco!

Featuring: Carole J. Bufford, Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Blaine Alden Krauss, Lorinda Lisitza, Anthony Murphy, and Brian Wilson

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 28 & JULY 13 AT 7:00 PM Lee Roy Reams : REMEMBERING Jerry Herman JUNE 28 & JULY 13 AT 7:00 PM

In honor of PRIDE Month, Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. Lee Roy will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - JUNE 28 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that they fear will pass them by. For actors, those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they've outgrown that child-star turn, or are the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead. No matter who you are, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition center stage, with a crowd, and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is more than just a chance for an audience to bear witness to actors' dreams manifesting. Our world and community have been viscerally reminded that life is precious, and that theatre has the possibility to do extraordinary things-it can heal, educate, celebrate and amplify. As we welcome you back to Feinstein's/54 Below, I Wish is also about including wishes for a welcoming, imaginative, equitable, and celebratory vision and revision of the stage!

Join us for a night of celebration, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine. Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, musical direction by Drew Wutke, produced by Jen Sandler.

Featuring: Ali Ewoldt, Mason Alexander Park, Jelani Remy, and Alexandra Silber

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Derrick Baskin - JUNE 29 & 30 & JULY 1, 2 & 3 AT 7:00 PM JUNE 29 & 30 & JULY 1, 2 & 3 AT 7:00 PM

Many of life's moments can only be expressed and understood through music. In his Feinstein's/54 Below headliner debut, Derrick Baskin journeys through cherished moments of love, sorrow, hope, and joy, and extends to you an invitation to live lighter than you ever have before.

Baskin is a Grammy and Tony Award®-nominated artist for his astounding performance in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other noteworthy Broadway credits include Memphis The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Film/TV credits include "The Good Lord Bird" starring alongside Ethan Hawke, Marshall with the late Chadwick Boseman, and three seasons on HULU's critically acclaimed sitcom "Difficult People."

$80 cover charge. $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- PRIDE EDITION - JUNE 29 AT 9:45 PM Nicole Vanessa Ortiz : BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTEPRIDE EDITIONJUNE 29 AT 9:45 PM

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a homecoming sequel to her solo concert debut in 2019, Becoming Her: A Diva's Tribute.

In 2020, Ortiz was at Paper Mill Playhouse preparing the anticipated lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act the Musical, before the production was forced to close due to the pandemic.

June 29, 2021 will mark the return of the songstress to the live stage. Nicole is overjoyed to come home to Feinstein's/54 Below with a PRIDE edition of this exciting concert that will bring a lineup of classic hits celebrating women in music whose iconic anthems have shaped the way we experience love, heartache, and triumph.

Nicole is known for her show-stealing turns in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Spamilton. She was a finalist on "American Idol," won the grand prize on "The Wendy Williams Show," and made such an impression singing on BET's "Apollo Live" that Gladys Knight personally invited her on tour!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

- JUNE 30 AT 9:45 PM Michael Kushner SINGS HIS HITS FOR PRIDEJUNE 30 AT 9:45 PM

Join Broadway legend (in his mind) Michael Kushner as he regales his glory days on Broadway (again, in his mind) while singing the tunes that made him famous (once again... in his mind). This vaudevillian, gay romp is the perfect musical theater comedy way to celebrate PRIDE as we collectively recover from a global pandemic. This show was reviewed by The Jewish Journal as "not to be believed, mainly because we haven't seen it yet!"

Enjoy personal and hysterical stories complete with tunes from musicals such as The Producers, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, Gypsy, and more.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

