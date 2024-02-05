Gender-Swapped COMPANY Will Premiere in Sweden This Year

Performances begin on August 29.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The gender-swapped production of Company, which has previously run on Broadway and London's West End, and is now embark on a North American tour, will open in Sweden this year. Performances begin on August 29 at Sergels torg , Stora scenen, floor 2.

Directed by Maria Sid, the cast will be led by Frida Modén Treichl as Bobbie, and will feature Helen Sjöholm and Gunilla Backman as Joanne.

About Company

Bobbie turns 35. She is single, everyone's favorite and surrounded by friends in relationships who a little too often wonder when she will find the right partner, settle down and start a family? Everyone seems to have an opinion on what she should do and how she should live her life. 

She herself is terrified of getting married, but also of being alone. And with each date it becomes increasingly difficult to decide. Finding happiness in the pulsating life of the big city can actually drive one to insanity.  How can she be alive, and not just live?

The musical Company is written by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth. It has been staged worldwide since its premiere in 1970, is loved by audiences and still holds the record for the number of Tony Awards. 

In 2018, a completely new version of Company was premiered under the direction of Marianne Elliott and in collaboration with Sondheim himself. In the original series, the main character was a man, Bobby, but now it is the single woman Bobbie who takes center stage. 

Finally, the new version of Company comes to the professional musical scene in Sweden. Kulturhuset Stadsteatern is the first theater in the world outside of London and New York to be given the opportunity to stage its own version, translated by Calle Norlén.  

Directed by Maria Sid, who with this set wants to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim's life's work and offer the audience a fantastic party. 

Learn more Click Here.




