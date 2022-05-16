Gay Marshall Returns To Pangea This Month

Actress/singer, Gay Marshall, winner of the 2022 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording and 2022 MAC nominee for Major Recording, celebrates the genius of Leonard Cohen in Back on Boogie Street at Pangea in New York City on May 24th and 31st and June 4th at 7PM. Marshall released her recording, Back on Boogie Street - Songs of Leonard Cohen, just before Covid lockdown. Ross Patterson is Musical Director and Arranger of Back On Boogie Street and will accompany Gay at Pangea, with Don Falzone on Bass. Marshall, considered a premiere interpreter of the music of Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, is a Billboard Top World Artist for Gay Marshall Sings Piaf - La Vie L'Amour.

All shows are at 7PM. Pangea is at 178 Second Avenue between 11th and 12th Streets. Tickets are $25 in advance (plus online fee), and $30 at the door. There is a $20 per person minimum. Advance purchase is highly encouraged. Visit: http://www.pangeanyc.com/ or call 212.995.0900.

"Of the countless tributes to the iconic musical figure both onstage and on recording, I can't think of a more effective, moving, entertaining one than Gay Marshall's Back on Boogie Street, the source of a new and invaluable recording."- Gerry Geddes, BistroAwards.com

Gay Marshall starred as Diana Morales in A Chorus Line on Broadway, a role she left to move to Paris where she married photographer and Man on Wire accomplice, Jean Louis Blondeau. She originated the role of Grizabella in the French production of Cats. Her one-woman show, If I Were Me..., was voted #2 On The Fringe at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Marshall's first show about Edith Piaf (of whom she is considered a foremost interpreter), La Vie l'Amour, played successful engagements at The Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival, Dayton's Victory Theater and The Missouri Rep. Marshall's Fringe show, and runs in The Baker's Wife at Goodspeed, The Papermill Playhouse and The York Theatre led her back to New York, where she re-captured the attention of New York audiences with her performance in the Zipper Theater's revival of Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris. Gay has two additional solo CDs, Go Back Where You Stayed Last Night, an Ethel Waters inspired selection of 20's 30's New Orleans style blues and jazz tunes, and Gay Marshall sings Piaf La Vie L'Amour, which hit the Billboard Top World Album chart as a #12 Hot Shot debut.

Marshall has starred in "Night of A Thousand Judys," "Piaf: A Centennial Celebration at Town Hall," "It Was a Very Good Year" at Carnegie Hall, and "Edith Piaf: An All Star Celebration" at Feinstein's/54 Below. Her shows, Gay Marshall Sings Piaf La Vie L'Amour and Gay's Paree have enjoyed overwhelming critical success in NYC clubs.