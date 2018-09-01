Gareth Reeves and More Will Lead the Cast of Australian Premiere of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

The cast has been announced for the Australian premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The Australian cast of 42 performers will be led by Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter, Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy and William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Iopu Auva'a, Damien Avery, Mike Bishop, Simon Chandler, Clare Chihambakwe, Louis Corbett, Gillian Cosgriff, Manali Datar, Mark Dickinson, Lyndall Grant, George Henare, Soren Jensen, Hamish Johnston, Madeleine Jones, Amanda LaBonté, Debra Lawrance, Kuda Mapeza, Kirsty Marillier, Cle Morgan, James O'Connell, David Paterson, John Shearman, David Simes, Hayden Spencer, Slone Sudiro, Connor Sweeney, Jessica Vickers, Hannah Waterman, playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include seven children who will alternate two roles.

Director John Tiffany said: "Our Cursed Child family has just got a whole lot bigger. Everyone involved in our show is so excited and proud to be working with this incredibly gifted new Australian company; during the casting process we saw an extraordinary breadth and range of talent from all across Australia and New Zealand and I think audiences are going to be blown away. I've worked in both Melbourne and Sydney a few times now and have always been inspired by the actors I've worked with - I can't wait to see what they bring to the Cursed Child."

The record-breaking theatrical event will open exclusively in Melbourne with preview performances from Wednesday January 16, 2019 at the Princess Theatre. Tickets are now on sale via HarryPotterThePlay.com.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. It is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

The critically acclaimed production is the most awarded play in theatre history. Since opening in London in July 2016 it has won 24 major theatre awards in the UK, with a record-breaking nine Olivier Awards including Best New Play and Best Director. It made its Broadway premiere in April 2018 and is the most awarded show of the season, winning 25 awards in total, including six Tony Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards and five Drama Desk Awards.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one play presented in two Parts, which are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan and Australian casting by Janine Snape. Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You