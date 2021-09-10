Full Casting and Creative Teams Announced for IS THIS A ROOM and DANA H.

Full casting and creative teams were announced today for the Broadway productions of Is This a Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter; and Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters, playing Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY) on a rotating schedule this fall. The Vineyard Theatre production of Is This a Room and the Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group and Vineyard Theatre production of Dana H. were presented in succession as part of Vineyard Theatre's 2019-2020 season.

Joining the previously announced Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner in the cast of Is This a Room will be Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.

The production reunites the full design team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Straight White Men), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Little Dog Laughed), sound design by Lee Kinney (Daddy) and Sanae Yamada (Vive la Void), original music by Yamada, and puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Amélie). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Deirdre O'Connell will reprise her Obie Award-winning performance for the Broadway production of Dana H. Jordan Baker (Suddenly, Last Summer) will serve as Standby for "Dana H."

The production reunites the full creative team from the Vineyard Theatre production, with scenic design by Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development), costume design by Janice Pytel (Our Town), lighting design by Paul Toben (The Story of My Life), audio editing & sound design by Obie Award-winner Mikhail Fiksel (Cambodian Rock Band) and illusion & lip sync consultation by Steve Cuiffo (The Thin Place). Broadway casting is by Taylor Williams.

Is This A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

Dana H. tells the harrowing true story of a woman held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, playwright Lucas Hnath, this groundbreaking work shatters the boundaries of the art form and challenges our understanding of good and evil.

Dana H. is by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2; The Christians), adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play).

Is This A Room and Dana H. will be produced on Broadway by Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow, Matt Ross, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family, David Lyons, Richard Phillips, ZKM Media and The Shubert Organization. Ayanna Prescod is Associate Producer.

Previews for Is This a Room begin September 24, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 11, 2021. Previews for Dana H. begin October 1, 2021, with an opening night scheduled for October 17, 2021. The two productions will play alternating performances for a 17-week engagement through January 16, 2022.

The performance schedule for Is This a Room and Dana H. can be viewed at thelyceumplays.com.

Conceived as a play and directed by award-winning artist Tina Satter, Is This a Room premiered as a Half Straddle production at The Kitchen in New York City for a limited sold-out run in January 2019. It had its Off-Broadway premiere at Vineyard Theatre in October 2019, followed by a second acclaimed, sold-out Vineyard run, extended by popular demand.

The 2019 Off-Broadway production of Is This a Room was the recipient of two Obie citations, for Conception and Direction (Tina Satter) and Performance (Emily Davis). It won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, and Emily Davis was the recipient of the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Actress. It was nominated for three additional Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Play, Outstanding Director and Outstanding Sound Design; an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Sound Design; and four Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Sound Design, Outstanding Director, Outstanding Actress in a Play and Outstanding Puppet Design.

The World Premiere of Dana H. was produced in 2019 by Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, California (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director) and Goodman Theatre, Chicago, Illinois (Robert Falls, Artistic Director; Roche Shulfer, Executive Director). DANA H. was first presented in New York in 2020 by Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel, Artistic Director; Sarah Stern, Artistic Director; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director). Dana H. was originally commissioned and developed by The Civilians (New York, NY) and Goodman Theatre (Chicago, Illinois).

The 2020 Off-Broadway production of Dana H. was the recipient of three Obie citations, including the Obie Award for Performance (Deirdre O'Connell), Sustained Excellence in Direction (Les Waters) and Sound Design (Mikhail Fiksel). It was the winner of the Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show and Outstanding Sound Design, as well as the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience. It was nominated for a Lortel Award for Outstanding Director; the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Sound Design; the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Sound Design and Outstanding Solo Performance; and the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance for Deirdre O'Connell and Outstanding Production of a Play.