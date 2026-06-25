Full Cast Set For RHINOCEROS at American Repertory Theater, Led by Tatiana Maslany and More

American Repertory Theater has announced the complete cast and creative team for its Rhinoceros, the first production of its 2026/27 season. Directed by Paulus, Rhinoceros will begin performances at the Loeb Drama Center on Friday, August 14, will celebrate its opening and welcome press on Friday, August 21, and will run through Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Harriett D. Foy (Housewife), Peter Francis James (Grocer / Papillon), Kristine Nielsen (Grocer's Wife / Mrs. Boeuf), Alex Ross (Dudard), and Clay Singer (Botard / Waiter) join the cast of Eugène Ionesco's landmark play alongside the previously announced Paul Giamatti (Jean), Tatiana Maslany (Daisy), and John Turturro (Berenger). Britt Faulkner, David Mason, and Scott Stangland are understudies.

Rhinoceros will feature scenic design by Obie Award winner Riccardo Hernández (Carmen at the Glyndebourne Opera UK; Jagged Little Pill; The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess; others at A.R.T.); costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Anita Yavich (Floyd Collins on Broadway; Snow in June at A.R.T.); lighting design by Tony Award winner Jen Schriever (Romeo and Juliet; 1776; others at A.R.T.); sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (Liberation, John Proctor Is the Villain on Broadway); special effects design by Markus Maurette (The Lost Boys, Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway); and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Drama Desk Award winner Thomas Schall(Romeo and Juliet; 1776 at A.R.T.) is the fight director; and Jill Johnson (Crossing at A.R.T.) is the movement advisor. Ryan Gohsman is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC Casting/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche, CSA.

Karina Cowperthwaite is the associate director, Omid Akbari and Jessie Baldinger are the associate scenic designers, Andrew Wehling is the associate Costume Designer, Aaron Tacy is the associate lighting designer, andBailey Trierweiler is the associate sound designer.

Tickets are available to the public for purchase starting at noon on Thursday, June 25, online and by calling 617.547.8300.

About Rhinoceros

In Rhinoceros, everything seems normal one Sunday morning…until it's not. One by one, friends and colleagues transform into rhinoceroses, and Berenger (John Turturro) is forced to decide: will he follow the crowd or stand his ground? As resonant as when it premiered in the wake of the Second World War, Rhinoceros reminds us of the importance of holding on to our humanity amidst mounting pressures to conform. This new adaptation by A.R.T. based on Derek Prouse's seminal translation of Eugène Ionesco's landmark play is staged by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus directing her final production at the Loeb Drama Center before the A.R.T.'s move to its new home in Allston, the Goel Center for Creativity & Performance.

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