CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Intermission Remixes Released By DJ Murphy

DJ Murphy has released Cats: The Jellicle Ball – The Remixes on SoundCloud, featuring a collection of remixed Andrew Lloyd Webber tracks heard during intermission at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL on Broadway. The mixes bring the production’s ballroom and club-inspired sound beyond the music of Cats, reimagining songs from across Lloyd Webber’s extensive musical theatre catalog through the sonic world of the Jellicle Ball.

Featured tracks include remixes of “Stick It to the Man” from School of Rock, “I’m Your Bad Cinderella” from Bad Cinderella, “Sunset Boulevard” from Sunset Boulevard, and “Heaven on Their Minds” from Jesus Christ Superstar, among others. The collection offers listeners the opportunity to hear the intermission mixes outside the theatre and highlights how the production’s distinctive musical identity extends to the audience experience beyond the show itself.

The tracks can be found here, at DJ Murphy's SoundCloud.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball ran on Broadway from Tuesday, April 7 through Saturday, August 9, 2026 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

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