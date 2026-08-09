Everything to Know About PURPLE RAIN on Broadway

What does it feel like when doves cry? Broadway is about to find out! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 42 years to the day since Prince’s legendary film premiered, and three weeks since the album re-entered the Billboard 200, the stage adaptation of Purple Rain will arrive on Broadway later this season. While we await its arrival, catch up on everything there is to know so far!

What is Purple Rain about?

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs. Experience Prince’s legacy live on stage in the new musical based on the Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones."

What is Purple Rain based on?

The film, PURPLE RAIN, tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance. Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince’s film debut.PURPLE RAIN is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution’s iconic soundtrack, PURPLE RAIN, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks, is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide. As a testament to the album’s enduring appeal, this month it re-entered the Billboard 200.

What do I need to know about Prince?

Prince Rogers Nelson (June 7, 1958 – April 21, 2016) is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time. A singer, songwriter, musician, and music producer, he received countless awards, nominations and accolades for his music, performances, and skill as a multi-instrumentalist, frequently playing all or most of the instruments on his recordings. His music incorporated a wide variety of styles, including funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop. Prince produced his albums himself, pioneering the Minneapolis sound.

Prince has sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking him among the best-selling music artists of all time. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016. He received seven Grammy Awards, seven Brit Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Awards, and Academy Award for Best Original Score for Purple Rain, and a Golden Globe Award. Two of his albums, Purple Rain (1984) and Sign o’ the Times (1987), received Grammy nominations for Album of the Year. His albums 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o’ the Times have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards he was honored with the Billboard Icon Award.

Who wrote Purple Rain?

The stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN features music by Prince, direction by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), a music team led by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and choreography by Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams (Sneakerella; additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour). Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, serve the production as Music Advisers.

“Prince was an icon and PURPLE RAIN is iconic; one of the best musical films of my generation. I watched it as a teenager in Kenya and though I was appropriately scandalized, it never left me, especially the music,” said director Saheem Ali. “I am honored to join the PURPLE RAIN family and help carry this story forward. Our aim is not only to honor the legacy that Prince built, but to make his timeless music feel urgent and alive, passing it on to the next generation of fans who will make it their own.”

The Broadway production of PURPLE RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Tony Award-winner Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

Who is starring in Purple Rain?

Casting for the Broadway production has not yet been announced.

Kris Kollins in the world premiere of Purple Rain. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Did Purple Rain have a pre-Broadway tryout?

Yes. A version of Purple Rain ran at Minneapolis' Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in 2025, with a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. A new creative team joined the production in 2026.

When will Purple Rain open?

Purple Rain will premiere next spring at the Majestic Theatre, beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027. Tickets will go on sale this September.

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