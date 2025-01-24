Full Cast Set For Disney's HERCULES at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Theatrical Group has announced the full casting for Hercules which opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 24 June, with previews commencing on 6 June.

Joining the previously announced Luke Brady as Hercules are, as the Muses, Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), and Kamilla Fernandes (Standby Muse); Mae Ann Jorolan (Meg), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Phil), Stephen Carlile (Hades), and Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett (in the roles of Bob and Charles), with Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Jemal Felix, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick Robinson, Ope Sowande and Rhys West.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

The musical, inspired by the animated film, based on the ancient myth. It's what classical civilisation would have wanted. Ancient Greece. A time of gods, mortals… and Hercules, who isn't quite either. But if he's not a god, how can he possibly save the world from Hades? It's one thing flexing those pecs, but going from zero to hero requires a different kind of strength.

Get ready for a wise-cracking, column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure, self-discovery, and love. In tunics.

Biographies

Luke Brady plays Hercules. For theatre, his work includes As You Like It (RSC), SuperYou (Lyric Theatre), Assassins (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre), Twelfth Night, The Merchant of Venice, The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare's Globe), St George and the Dragon (National Theatre), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Adelphi Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre), Vernon God Little (Young Vic), The Fantasticks (Duchess Theatre), and Tarantula in Petrol Blue (Aldeburgh Music). For television, his work includes Fresh Meat and Miracle Workers: Dark Ages; and Murder on the Orient Express.

Candace Furbert plays Thalia. For theatre, her credits include The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Shrek the Musical (UK tour), The Color Purple (Ruth Seaton James Theatre), Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), and Once Upon a Time – The Lyrics of Robert Gould (Union Theatre).

Sharlene Hector plays Clio. For theatre her work includes A Strange Loop (Barbican Theatre), Dreamgirls, Here and Now (UK tours), Hairspray (London Coliseum), and Standing at the Sky's Edge (National Theatre, Gillian Lynne Theatre). Her television credits include Derren Brown's Showman and Alan Carr's Epic Game Show: Name That Tune.

Brianna Ogunbawo plays Melpomene. Her theatre credits include The Lion King, Hairspray, Crush: The Musical, Dreamgirls (UK tours), Motown the Musical (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Merrily We Roll Along (Harold Pinter Theatre), Rogers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Hadestown (Lyric Theatre).

Malinda Parris plays Calliope. Her theatre credits include The Enormous Crocodile (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Little Big Things (sohoplace), & Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Matilda (Cambridge Theatre, RSC), Aladdin (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Caroline, Or Change, The Light Princess (National Theatre), Anansi Trades Places (Shaw Theatre), Little Shop Of Horrors (New Wolsey Theatre), Parade (Donmar Warehouse). Her film credits include Wicked and Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Robyn Rose Li plays Terpsichore. Her theatre credits include The Baker's Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory), Tammy Faye (Almeida Theatre), Hairspray (London Coliseum), Fly More Than You Fall (Southwark Playhouse), and The Book of Mormon (Prince Edward Theatre); and for film, Wonka.

Kamilla Fernandes' (Standby Muse) theatre credits include Grease (Dominion Theatre), Newsies (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), Groundhog Day (The Old Vic), Sunset Boulevard (Savoy Theatre) and Guys & Dolls (Bridge Theatre).

Mae Ann Jorolan makes her West End debut as Meg, she will create the role anew for the London production having originated the role in Hamburg. Her other international theatre credits include Disney's Aladdin (Stage Theater Neue Flora, Hamburg), and Hamilton (Stage Operettenhaus, Hamburg).

Trevor Dion Nicholas plays Phil. For theatre, his work includes Hadestown (Lyric Theatre), Next to Normal (Donmar Warehouse, Wyndham's Theatre), Hamilton (Palace Theatre), Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Disney's Aladdin - WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Prince Edward Theatre, New Amsterdam Theatre and US tour), Big River (US tour), The Wiz, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Ragtime, The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors, Rent, The Exonerated and This is the Life (ETA Hoffman Theatre, Germany). His television credits include Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Panellist/Judge on All Star Musicals, Moley and The Americans. As a presenter, his credits include The Show Must Go On, Friday Night is Music Night, Magic at the Musicals, The Fight of the Century: Ali v Frazier.

Stephen Carlile plays Hades. For theatre, his work includes The Lion King (Minskoff Theatre, New York, European tour), The Go Between (Apollo Theatre), Peter Pan 360, Evita (International tours), My Fair Lady (National Theatre), Twelfth Night (UK tour), The Wizard of Oz (New Vic Theatre), Next Door's Baby, The Pirates of Penzance (Orange Tree Theatre), Park Avenue (Sadler's Wells Theatre), By Jeeves (UK tour), The Producers (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Importance of Being Earnest (Jermyn Street Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre) and Noël (National Opera House). His television credits include Girls5eva; and for film, Perfectly Good Moment, The Invisible Atomic Monsters from Mars and Brideshead Revisited.

Craig Gallivan's theatre credit include Frozen (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), School of Rock (New London Theatre), Billy Elliot (Victoria Palace Theatre), Crime and Punishment (National Theatre), Days of Significance (RSC), The Long, The Short and The Tall (Sheffield Theatres), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Oliver! (UK tours). For television, his work includes Stella (as series regular Luke), Torchwood, Footballer's Wives (as series regular Callum Watson) and Care; and for film, The Edge of Love.

Lee Zarrett's theatre credits include Harmony (Ethel Barrymore Theatre), My Fair Lady (Lincoln Center, US tour) On Your Feet! (Marquis Theatre), Peter and the Starcatcher, Les Misérables, (US tours), Jane Eyre (Brooks Atkinson Theatre), and Hair (St James Theatre, US tour). His television credits include High Fidelity, Gotham and Broadwalk Empire.