Full Cast Announced for Idina Menzel-Led SKINTIGHT at the Geffen

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Skintight, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and directed by Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Fool for Love, Bad Jews). The production features Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Rent, Wicked) as Jodi Isaac.

In addition to Menzel, the cast includes Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island, Colony) as Trey, Eli Gelb (The Twenty-Seventh Man, Ruth) as Benjamin Cullen, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Indecent, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Elliot Isaac, Kimberly Jürgen(Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Hamlet) as Orsolya and Jeff Skowron(The Lion King, Les Misérables) as Jeff.

Previews for Skintight begin Tuesday, September 3 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, September 12.

Hanging on by a thread after her ex-husband gets engaged to a much younger woman, Jodi (Idina Menzel) retreats to her dad's swanky Manhattan townhouse. But rather than the comforts of home, she instead finds her aging father's new live-in boyfriend, Trey-who is 20. In his new comedy, playwright Joshua Harmon brings neurotic family drama to the forefront as father and daughter contend with the age-old questions of how to age gracefully in a world obsessed with youth and where love fits into it all.

Skintight was commissioned by and premiered at Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director; Julia C. Levy, Executive Director).

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $145.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You