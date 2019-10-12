From LA to Broadway- All the Hollywood Stars On The Great White Way This Fall!

This fall on Broadway, many accomplished screen actors are making their way to the stage. From iconic GAME OF THRONES characters to Oscar winners, find out more about some of the film and television stars on the Great White Way this season!

Brian Cox is currently starring on Broadway as President Lyndon B. Johnson in The Great Society. Cox, an actor who works for the Royal Shakespeare Company, is also an incredibly accomplished film and television star who currently stars as media magnate Logan Roy on HBO's hit series Succession. Cox won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Nuremberg. Cox has also been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

He is known for appearing in many films including Super Troopers, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, X2, Braveheart, Rushmore, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Troy. He was also the first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on film in 1986's Manhunter.

Jonathan Pryce is on Broadway in The Height of the Storm, opposite Eileen June Atkins. He has starred on screen in many films including Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Age of Innocence, Carrington, The New World, and The Wife, but his breakthrough film role was in Terry Gilliam's 1985 cult film Brazil.

Pryce is best known to audiences for two iconic roles: Governor Weatherby Swann, father to Elizabeth Swann, in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series and the High Sparrow on Game of Thrones. Pryce currently stars on the BBC series, Taboo, which stars Tom Hardy.

Price will be seen next starring opposite Anthony Hopkins in the Netflix film The Two Popes.

Dame Eileen June Atkins, who is co-starring in The Height of the Storm on Broadway, is an incredibly accomplished actress and screenwriter. Atkins received the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress and the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Cranford.

As a writer, Atkins co-created the television dramas Upstairs, Downstairs (1971-75) and The House of Elliot (1991-93) with Jean Marsh. She also wrote the screenplay for the 1997 film Mrs Dalloway. She's appeared in films including include Equus, The Dresser, Gosford Park , Evening, Last Chance Harvey, Robin Hood Magic in the Moonlight, and Paddington 2. Atkins also starred on Netflix's The Crown as Queen Mary.

Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway this fall in The Sound Inside. She made a name for herself by starring in films like Grand Canyon, Fried Green Tomatoes , The Client, and Bullets over Broadway. She rose to television prominence between 2001 and 2006 with her recurring role as Amy Gardner on the NBC television series The West Wing, for which she was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2002. Parker also received both the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Harper Pitt on the HBO television miniseries Angels in America in 2003.

Parker became a television star in 2005 for her portrayal of Nancy Botwin, the lead on the television series Weeds, which ran until 2012. For her role, she received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2006. Parker has recently starred in films including the Red series, The Spiderwick Chronicles and R.I.P.D. She's also recently appeared as a political consultant in the Showtime series Billions.

Marisa Tomei can be seen on Broadway this fall starring in The Rose Tattoo. Tomei is an Academy Award winning actress who has starred in many successful films. She got her start on the television series As the World Turns, and then became a cast member on The Cosby Show spin-off A Different World in 1987. Tomei's breakout role came in 1992 with the film My Cousin Vinny, for which she received her Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Tomei has also received two Academy Award nominations for In the Bedroom and The Wrestler .

Tomei has appeared in a many movies, including What Women Want, Anger Management, Wild Hogs, Parental Guidance, The Big Short and The First Purge. Tomei recently gained a lot of attention for playing Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Aunt May, she's appeared in 4 Marvels films: Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.





