Free 'Winter Warmer' Day Of Artmaking And Family Fun Comes to Rockefeller Center

Parents and children of all ages are invited to kick the winter blues away at Rockefeller Center's "Winter Warmer" where they can enjoy free music and activities including live puppet shows, face painting, art and science workshops, and more on Sunday, February 9th from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. on the concourse level of Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan. "Winter Warmer" is the first installment of Rockefeller Center's 2020 free family and kids programming series. "Spring Sunday" will take place in April, "Summer Play" in July, and "Saturday School" in September.

"Winter Warmer" will feature visual and performance artist Vanessa German's Art Sundae program, an ongoing public program created and presented by the nonprofit Art Production Fund and the gallery Fort Gansevoort, that is designed to build confidence in children through art making. Working with German, children will have the opportunity to use cardboard cones, twine, ribbon, yarn, fabric, beads, buttons, jewelry, and embellishments to create "power figures," sculptures of beings that symbolize hope and purpose. Following the Art Sundae workshop, the children's creations will be included in a public art installation displayed at the Ticket Booth in the Rockefeller Center concourse.

In addition, Puppetsburg will present two interactive and culturally relevant puppet shows adapted for kids ages 4 months - 5 years old that include dancing, instruments, bubbles, special appearances by Frida Kahlo and Lizzo puppets, and a host of engaging and educational activities for audiences. The "Rainbow Show" explores the origins of a rainbow with a different activity for each color.

Kids also can enjoy reggae music and warm island vibes by Rock and Roll Playhouse, learn about growing and harvesting herbs at a gardening workshop with Farmshelf, have their faces painted, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com and follow Rockefeller Center on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You