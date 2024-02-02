Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will continue their 2023-24 season with a reimagined immersive production of Tarzan the Broadway musical starring Broadway's original Tarzan Josh Strickland March 8-17 at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA.

The flexible theater space will be transformed into a multi-stage rock concert centering the iconic Phil Collins music, while telling the classic story by blending Broadway and concert experience.

Conceptualized and directed by Raye Lynn Mercer and Ali Funkhouser, the show will feature choreography by Broadway's Clay Rice-Thomson (Moulin Rouge!, KING KONG, Newsies, Matilda) and music direction by Hallie Wetzell. Based on Disney's epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, like the Academy Award winning "You'll Be in My Heart," as well as "Son of Man," and "Two Worlds," make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Further casting will be announced soon.

In 2006, Josh Strickland created the leading role of Tarzan in Disney's musical Tarzan on Broadway. In 2009, he made his starring Las Vegas debut in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show Holly's World. Strickland debuted his first single "Report to the Floor," which skyrocketed to the top-five on the iTunes Dance Charts the first week of its release, followed by “Last Dance.” In 2013, Strickland joined the cast of Vegas! The Show at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas in a starring role. Strickland has also appeared internationally with the all-star cast of Disney's Broadway Hits, including the Emmy-winning concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. He recently reprised his role as Tarzan in Disney's Tarzan in Oberhausen, Germany at the Stage Metronom Theatre as well as at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists.

Tickets for Tarzan are available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.