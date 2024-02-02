Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland

The flexible theater space will be transformed into a multi-stage rock concert centering the iconic Phil Collins music.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will continue their 2023-24 season with a reimagined immersive production of Tarzan the Broadway musical starring Broadway's original Tarzan Josh Strickland March 8-17 at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, MA.

The flexible theater space will be transformed into a multi-stage rock concert centering the iconic Phil Collins music, while telling the classic story by blending Broadway and concert experience. 

Conceptualized and directed by Raye Lynn Mercer and  Ali Funkhouser, the show will feature choreography by Broadway's Clay Rice-Thomson (Moulin Rouge!, KING KONG, Newsies, Matilda) and music direction by Hallie Wetzell. Based on Disney's epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, like the Academy Award winning "You'll Be in My Heart," as well as "Son of Man," and "Two Worlds," make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. Further casting will be announced soon. 

In 2006, Josh Strickland created the leading role of Tarzan in Disney's musical Tarzan on Broadway. In 2009, he made his starring Las Vegas debut in Peepshow at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort while concurrently co-starring in the hit E! reality show Holly's World. Strickland debuted his first single "Report to the Floor," which skyrocketed to the top-five on the iTunes Dance Charts the first week of its release, followed by “Last Dance.” In 2013, Strickland joined the cast of Vegas! The Show at the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort in Las Vegas in a starring role. Strickland has also appeared internationally with the all-star cast of Disney's Broadway Hits, including the Emmy-winning concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. He recently reprised his role as Tarzan in Disney's Tarzan in Oberhausen, Germany at the Stage Metronom Theatre as well as at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre. 

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local performers, and emerging artists.

Tickets for Tarzan are available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming. 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodmans HIGHWAY PATROL Photo
Video: First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL

Get a first look at Highway Patrol starring Dana Delany at the Goodman Theatre. The production is now on stage through February 18th, 2024.

2
Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling His Husband About Debut in SPAMALOT Photo
Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling His Husband About Debut in SPAMALOT

Original MEAN GIRL's cast member and current Knight at the Round Table, @SpamalotBway's Jonathan Bennett, shared a touching video of when he broke the news of his Broadway debut with his husband Jaymes.

3
Video: Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Photo
Video: Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings

In this video, watch as Gabrielle Beckford is joined by Nathaniel Blackwood and Criston Oats to give a very special sneak peek of 'Self'/ 'You Gotta Be'.

4
DOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness Photo
DOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness

Roundabout Theatre Company’s new Broadway production of Doubt: A Parable will now begin preview performances Saturday, February 3 at 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You

DOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness in the CompanyDOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness in the Company
Photos & Video: TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY Welcomes 500 NYC EducatorsPhotos & Video: TEACHERS NIGHT ON BROADWAY Welcomes 500 NYC Educators
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER PromoVideo: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Box Office at the Nederlander Theatre is Now Open For The Who's TOMMY on BroadwayBox Office at the Nederlander Theatre is Now Open For The Who's TOMMY on Broadway

Videos

First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings Video
Gabrielle Beckford Is Getting Ready for New Beginnings
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
DOUBT
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You