Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop to Present Reading of THE (MiS)EDUCATION OF THE YOUNG CASSIE JONZE

The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop will present a virtual play reading of "The (Mis)Education of the Young Cassie Jonze," a compelling new work by playwright Cris E. Blak on Sunday, November 24 at 1pm. This thought-provoking play delves into themes of grief, resilience, and transformation, exploring the journey of a young woman grappling with personal loss and systemic injustice.

About the Play

After her twin sister is tragically murdered by campus police during a rehearsal for Romeo & Juliet, college senior Cassie Jonze must confront her grief and rage while navigating a world that seems indifferent to the wrongdoing. Through powerful conversations with friends and a young adjunct professor, moments of verse, and echoes of Shakespearean drama, Cassie begins to find her path toward healing and renewal.

The cast includes Nadel Henville as Cassie Jonze, Destiny Johnson as August Kennedy, Jehiny Rodriguez as Nash Gomez, Prentice Myles as Jordan St. James, and Hannibal Tatu as the Narrator.

The reading is directed by Saffron Quinn, produced by Kimberly S. Gunn, with Executive Producer Garland Thompson, Jr.

The reading will be followed by a moderated critique session, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the creative team and cast in a meaningful discussion about the play's themes, characters, and impact.

Register now to attend this free virtual event: https://bit.ly/3AWaThQ

About the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (www.thefsww.org)

Established in 1973, the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (FSWW) is a distinguished nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and supporting playwrights, particularly those rooted in the African American diaspora. Founded by playwright and director Garland Lee Thompson, actor Morgan Freeman, actress and director Billie Allen Henderson, and journalist Clayton Riley, the Workshop serves as a living memorial to the late actor, director, teacher, and producer Frank Silvera (1914-1970). Over its five-decade history, FSWW has built a prestigious reputation as a nationally and internationally recognized playwrights' development theater. The organization offers artistic and developmental support to both emerging and established artists, providing a platform for voices that have historically been marginalized in the theater industry.

About the Billie Holiday Theatre (www.thebillieholiday.org)

Founded in 1972 by the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, the Billie Holiday Theatre, affectionately known as "The Billie," is a premier cultural institution located in the historic Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. With roots in both the Civil Rights and Black Arts Movements, The Billie has been recognized as one of the nation's premier Black playhouses. As a state-of-the-art creative campus, The Billie offers a dynamic range of programming, including theater productions, dance performances, music concerts, visual arts exhibitions, and film screenings. It also provides artistic and institutional residencies and serves as a vital hub for cultural education and community engagement, enriching the lives of audiences and artists alike.