Frank Langella Will Lead THE BEAST IN THE JUNGLE Film Directed by Susan Stroman

The 2018 musical adaptation was written by John Kander and David Thompson and starred Tony Yazbeck, with Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, and Teagle F. Bougere.

Feb. 21, 2021  

It has been revealed that a film adaptation of The Beast in the Jungle is coming soon, directed by Susan Stroman and starring Frank Langella.

Stroman directed a musical adaptation of the Henry James novella in 2018, which premiered at the Vineyard Theatre.

Langella revealed that shooting for the film begins in late February, in an interview with Screen Daily.

He says the film will involve "a great deal of dance."

"It is a marvellous piece of material that nobody will see, but is absolutely irresistible,: he said. "I like doing independent films, because there's no time and no money to f... it up."

The Beast in the Jungle is a 1903 novella by Henry James, first published as part of the collection, The Better Sort. Almost universally considered one of James' finest short narratives, this story treats appropriately universal themes: loneliness, fate, love and death. The parable of John Marcher and his peculiar destiny has spoken to many readers who have speculated on the worth and meaning of human life.

The musical adaptation was written by John Kander and David Thompson and starred Tony Yazbeck, alongside Irina Dvorovenko, Peter Friedman, and Teagle F. Bougere.


