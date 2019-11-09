Foundation for the Revival of Classical Culture Will Hold Celebration For Beethoven's 250th

Ludwig von Beethoven transcends all boundaries. More than any other musician, and perhaps because of his collaboration with Friedrich Schiller, Beethoven has been call the "Musician of Freedom". Throughout the world, everyone considers it an honor to cloth themselves in the spirit of Beethoven. Thirty years ago, on November 9, 1989, Leonard Bernstein famously conducted the Beethoven Ninth Symphony after the fall of the Berlin Wall. In the days right after the fall of the wall, groups of people spontaneously gathered and sang the words of the ninth symphony.

Even more than his identification with freedom, Beethoven is identified with the man's triumph over adversity, over insurmountable odds, over impossibility. Especially in the later case-his deftness at age 30 did not stop him from compositing some of the most complex yet most accessible and uplifting music ever written. As pianist Claudio Arrau once remarked, "in Beethoven, there is always a portrayal of the most noble of struggles. And in the end, he wins!"

December 16th is Ludwig von Beethoven's birthday and on that day, the Foundation for the Revival of Classical Culture is pleased to present three of Beethoven's most famous compositions. Maestro Jiang Jin Yi, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the China National Symphony Orchestra joins with American pianists, vocalists and choruses to perform this first concert commemorating his 250th birthday.

PROGRAM

BRAHMS Nänie, Op. 82, BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, "Emperor" BEETHOVEN "Ode To Joy" - From Symphony No. 9

PERFORMERS

Jiang Jin Yi, Conductor Tian Jiang, Piano Maryam Raya, Piano Ureuk Symphony Orchestra Angela Renee Simpson, soprano Mary Phillip, alto Everett Suttle, tenor Kevin Short, bass Harlem Boys Alumni Chorus Schiller Institute NYC Chorus

Get tickets > https://www.musae.me/ffrcc/experiences/705/beethoven





