Fotografiska New York Will Host Third Annual Unfiltered Music Festival In Fall 2024

Over four evenings in Fall 2024, Fotografiska New York will present the third Unfiltered Music Festival, featuring some of the city’s most vital and accomplished musical voices, inviting the audience to experience music in striking yet intimate spaces. Participating musicians include Caroline Shaw’s new band Ringdown, legendary saxophonist Joe Lovano with The Overlook quartet, two-time Grammy nominees PUBLIQuartet, and award-winning cellist Maya Beiser in a special project featuring the music of Phillip Glass. The first performance will take place at the Fotografiska New York, and the final three take place at the Blue Gallery in Turtle Bay, Manhattan.

The music performed defies genre in a perfect celebration of New York City’s diverse musical landscape. The lineup is curated with Fotografiska’s community of cultural connoisseurs in mind, in order to enhance the energy generated when people gather together for a shared cultural experience.

To gain access to all four concerts at a discounted rate, guests are invited to unlock the ultimate Fotografiska experience with an exclusive membership. Friends of Fotografiska members enjoy priority access to events, special experiences, and members-only pricing.

For more information and individual tickets: https://newyork.fotografiska.com/en/unfiltered-music