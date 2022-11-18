Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Flushing Town Hall To Host Native American Social

The event is set for December 3.

Nov. 18, 2022  
On Saturday, December 3, Flushing Town Hall will partner with NativeTec, Ma's House & BIPOC Art Studio Inc., and Niamuck Land Trust to host its annual Native American Social. The event will feature artwork, dancing, drumming, singing, and story sharing to build community. Refreshments will be served.

This year's Native American Social will feature artwork from Tecumseh Ceasar, Shane Weeks, Jeremy Dennis, Chenae Bullock, and others. Ginew Benton and Young Blood Singers will lead a drum performance and Jennifer Kreisberg of the Native American women's acapella group Ulali will sing as a special guest.

"After a nearly two year pause due to covid, we are pleased, once again, to host our Native American Social in-person at Flushing Town Hall. Covid hit the Indigenous community particularly hard and sadly many elders and tribal leaders passed away. We dedicate our third annual Native American Social to the legacy of those we lost; and hope our art, songs, and dances will honor them. We invite you to join us in celebrating their lives and support Native artists and artisans." says Director of Education and Public Programs at Flushing Town Hall Gabrielle M. Hamilton.

Those who wish to attend must RSVP at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210223®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flushingtownhall.org%2Fnative-american-social?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Admission is free. There is a suggested $5 donation for children and a suggested $10 donation for adults.




